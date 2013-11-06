(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes
the credit
profiles of most major Indonesian banks will be resilient to
rising pressures on
the rupiah and a more challenging operating environment, as
reflected in their
Stable rating Outlooks.
The banks' resilience is mainly due to the modest proportion of
foreign-currency
loans and low net open foreign-currency exposure at the banking
system level,
strong standalone loss-absorption cushions, and - in some cases
- firm backing
from highly rated foreign parents.
The major Indonesian banks have generally become more selective
in extending
foreign-currency loans over the years, focusing on borrowers
that generate
income in matching foreign currencies. In response to the
potential decline in
asset quality amid more challenging economic conditions, the
banks have taken
measures to identify vulnerable borrowers, step up monitoring,
and explore
restructuring solutions for viable businesses. The banking
system's
foreign-currency loans form 15.5% of total loans as at end-June
2013, around its
historical low.
Foreign-currency loans have been funded predominantly by
matching
foreign-currency deposits, with the loans/deposit ratio of the
banking sector
remaining below 100%. The foreign-currency net open position
exposure of the
banking sector has been at an average 2% of capital over H113,
well below Bank
Indonesia's limit of 20%. This helps protect against impairments
stemming from a
sharp depreciation of the rupiah, which has fallen more than
many other Asian
currencies over mid-2013.
Fitch expects the loss-absorption cushions of most Indonesian
banks to remain
strong. Their core operating profitability is strong and the
average Tier-1
capital adequacy ratio is around 16%. Many major foreign-owned
banks tend to
have lower core capital buffers than that, but Fitch believes
they are likely to
benefit from extraordinary support from their highly rated
parent banks.
The report titled, "Indonesian Banks' Foreign-Currency Exposure;
Moderately
Exposed, but Well-Buffered Against Rising Operating Risks", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2902 6405
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Alfred Chan
Director
+65 6796 7220
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
