SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
challenges are
increasing for New Zealand's major banks with strong asset
growth and fierce
price competition potentially leading to asset bubbles. This in
turn may impact
bank financial strength and place negative pressure on Viability
Ratings (VR).
In a report published today, Fitch highlights that New Zealand's
high household
debt and a low national savings rate could pose a risk to the
financial system
if asset prices decline or if the unemployment rate increases.
Potential asset
quality pressure could contribute to weaker future earnings, and
ultimately
impact capitalisation.
In addition, New Zealand's property market has seen strong house
price inflation
and credit growth - particularly in higher loan/value (LVR)
mortgages - in the
past 12 months, while leverage remains high in some segments of
the agriculture
sector which could leave bank asset quality susceptible to
weather-related
events such as drought.
However, the banks' current strong capitalisation and impairment
reserves, and
healthy operating profitability provide buffer for a moderate
house price
correction. Significant deterioration in these measures is only
likely after a
material housing or economic downturn.
To address some of these issues, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) has
recently announced consultation on measures to strengthen its
macro-prudential
regulation. Any additional regulation which limits the creation
of asset
bubbles, and ensures strong banking balance sheets will be
viewed positively by
Fitch. The consultation paper outlines measures which include
limits on LVRs for
mortgage lending and sector exposure, the counter-cyclical
buffer to strengthen
capital levels, and a temporary increase in the core funding
ratio. The
consultation process closes on 10 April 2013.
At end- December 2012, New Zealand's banking system remained
sound with the
largest four banks (ANZ Bank New Zealand, ASB Bank Limited, Bank
of New Zealand
Limited, and Westpac New Zealand Limited; all rated AA-' with
Stable Outlook.
They are all owned by major Australian banks and together hold a
market share of
85% of New Zealand's mortgage assets.
For further details, see the report "New Zealand Banks'
Operating Environment"
on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.,
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
