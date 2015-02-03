(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, February 02 (Fitch) The recent heavy flooding in
several Malaysian
states is not expected to affect the country's insurers or
excessively strain
their financial performance, says Fitch Ratings. The Malaysian
insurance
industry maintains a strong level of capitalisation, and
existing capital
buffers should be sufficient to cushion any losses without
having a significant
credit impact.
The Malaysian government has estimated that direct flood losses
in the five
affected states could total up to MYR2bn (USD560m). However, the
economic losses
associated with the natural disaster are likely to be much
higher than the
insured losses. This will be due in part to the low insurance
penetration rate
in Malaysia and the areas affected in particular. The non-life
insurance
penetration rate was around 1.7% in 2013, according to Swiss Re,
and is likely
to be even lower in the suburban districts which were most
significantly
damaged. Flood damages are not automatically covered in standard
comprehensive
motor and fire insurance policies in Malaysia, which should also
lower the
potential insured losses.
Flood claims are still ongoing, and there is still scope for
brokers and
adjusters to upwardly adjust loss figures - considering the
significant damage
to public infrastructure and economic activity in east coast
states including
the key rubber, oil palm and agriculture sectors.
Even so, the likelihood of further revisions having a major
credit impact is
low. History indicates that such claims from seasonal floods are
likely to be
manageable for the industry. Furthermore, Fitch's rated insurers
have purchased
reinsurance coverage to protect themselves against adverse
catastrophe losses.
More importantly, Malaysian insurers are protected by a
regulatory capital
adequacy ratio of about 250% as of end-June 2014 - almost double
the regulatory
minimum required of 130%. Notably, insurers tend to maintain
risk-based capital
ratios in excess of internal target capital levels.
The sector's strong capital levels are an important factor in
positioning for
relatively robust growth. The prospects for premium growth
remain relatively
strong, underpinned by low penetration rates, a growing middle
class, and
heightened insurance awareness in those areas with faster
urbanisation.
Yet as the sector grows, insurers will need to enhance their
risk management
practices and modelling to better assess natural disaster risks,
as underscored
by the recent flooding. Growing urbanisation and weather
uncertainty related to
climate change is likely to raise the risks to insurers from
flooding over the
medium and long term. As such, detailed mapping of flood-prone
zones, and better
assessment of the probabilities and impact from meteorological
data, will help
insurers to price flood risk better, provide flood coverage and
mitigate adverse
flood losses.
Contacts:
Thomas Ng
Analyst
Insurance
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance Sector
here
