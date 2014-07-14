(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 14 (Fitch) The proposed merger of CIMB, RHB and
Malaysia
Building Society (MBSB) is ambitious, and will bring inherent
challenges and
risks for the new banking group amid a complex integration
process, says Fitch
Ratings. Cost synergies will exist but may be challenging to
extract in the
short term; and the merger could weaken capital buffers for CIMB
if not funded
by sufficient new equity.
The new proposed group would stand out as the largest bank in
Malaysia and the
fourth-largest lender in south-east Asia, with total assets of
USD194bn and a
23% market share of domestic loans versus Maybank's 18%. The
resulting
additional scale will present opportunities for synergies at a
time when growth
prospects in the Malaysian financial system are coming under
pressure due to
high leverage. This is the second attempt at a merger between
CIMB and RHB in
three years, and is in line with the central bank's "2011-2020
Financial Sector
Blueprint", which aims for further consolidation.
Fitch believes that this will not be an easy merger process -
notwithstanding
CIMB's experience in dealing with previous acquisitions.
Furthermore, weakening
credit growth and asset-quality pressures in the overall banking
system will not
make the process any easier. Combining entities as large as CIMB
and RHB will be
lengthy, and the addition of MBSB is likely to make the
integration even more
complex.
The inclusion of the smaller building society is surprising, as
it has a
significantly different business mix with over 70% of gross
loans in higher-risk
personal unsecured lending - a segment where there are concerns
about
over-indebtedness. MBSB's small branch presence means it relies
on government
and corporate deposits, mostly fixed term. It does bring greater
scale to CIMB's
Islamic banking franchise, although it is unclear if the new
group would be able
to harness the building society's predominantly domestic, retail
operations to
further its international Islamic banking aspirations.
There would be significant network overlap at the combined
entity, with close to
550 branches in Malaysia, compared with 399 at Maybank -
currently the largest
bank. There may therefore be substantial opportunities for cost
improvements in
the merged entity. However, the ability to extract these cost
synergies may be a
hurdle in the near term as it would largely depend on
rationalising branches and
staff, which could be politically unpalatable.
Both RHB and MBSB lag the larger Malaysian banks in current and
savings account
(CASA) deposits, an important source of stable funding. As such,
the new entity
could be at a funding disadvantage relative to CIMB, owing to a
lower proportion
of CASA deposits. Fitch estimates 22% of deposits at the merged
entity would be
CASA on a pro forma basis, much lower than CIMB's current 36%.
In addition,
CIMB's capitalisation has historically been at the lower end of
its peers, and
its CET1 ratio was only recently boosted to 9.6% following a
capital-raising
early this year. As CIMB may have to pay a premium for RHB/MBSB,
the merger
could result in weaker capitalisation at the new entity relative
to CIMB's
current position unless pricing discipline is exercised and
sufficient
high-quality capital is raised.
Details are yet to emerge as to how CIMB will address these
issues. Beyond the
integration challenges, a successful merger would provide a
stronger domestic
platform from which CIMB's offshore aspirations could continue
to expand - in
particular its share of regional lending and cross-border trade
financing. The
merger will also strongly position the new entity to build its
shariah-compliant
activities as the country's largest Islamic bank. This plays to
Bank Negara
Malaysia's objectives for the country to become a business
gateway to ASEAN
markets and a leading international Islamic financial centre.
However, competitors may not allow CIMB to remain the dominant
lender for long.
If successful, the CIMB/RHB/MBSB merger could kick off another
round of
consolidation as other lenders seek to build scale in the
competitive domestic
and regional market.
