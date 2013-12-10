(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance
Sector
here
HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the
Sector and Rating Outlooks for Malaysia's life insurance,
general insurance and
takaful sector remain Stable. Market growth, sound operating
margins and
adequate capital buffers will continue to reinforce the credit
profile of
insurers or takaful operators, although there is likely to be
further
consolidation due to the enactment of new insurance regulations
and a takaful
capital regime.
Demand for insurance products is likely to continue to grow in
the near term
because of steadily rising disposal incomes and private
consumption. Growth in
the family takaful sector will remain strong as takaful
operators further expand
their product reach and offerings. Less volatile equity markets
and a low
interest rate environment will sustain the demand for
investment-linked
policies.
In light of the existing fire tariff system, Fitch expects the
underwriting
margin of the non-motor business to remain favourable, buffering
underwriting
volatility from motor insurance. Adverse claim results from
mandatory motor
insurance, however, will persist in the coming year, although
insurers have been
allowed to gradually make adjustments on premium rates since
January 2012.
The introduction of a risk-based capital regime for the takaful
sector and the
requirement for composite insurers to segregate their operations
into separately
licensed life and general insurance units could initiate another
round of market
consolidation, especially in the takaful sector. Composite
insurers and takaful
operators are likely to dispose of parts of their insurance
operations if the
cost of additional capital burden as a result of the rollout of
these regulatory
measures outweighs the return they are able to generate.
The revision of the Sector and Rating Outlooks to Negative could
occur if
insurers suffer material capital loss due to severe equity
market volatility.
Significant deterioration in underwriting loss from third-party
bodily injury
and death motor insurance could lead to a change in the general
insurance
sector's Outlook to Negative. Conversely, a Positive Sector
Outlook could be
considered if the motor insurance sector's operating margin
improves following
further relaxation of compulsory motor pricing rules, while
margins in the
non-motor segments remain intact.
The report, '2014 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance Sector', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
