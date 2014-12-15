(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
the Malaysia's
insurance and takaful sector to remain stable in 2015 as
regulatory changes and
market liberalisation set in. Ongoing premium expansion, sound
capital buffers
and stable underwriting margins will continue to support the
credit profiles of
most insurers and takaful operators.
Growth prospects are likely to remain attractive, underpinned by
low insurance
penetration and steady economic growth. The demand for
investment-linked
products will continue to drive growth in the life sector as
consumers' risk
appetites increase amid low interest rates. Higher private
consumption will also
sustain the growth in the general insurance sector's personal
line products. The
growth potential in the takaful segment is likely to remain high
despite new
regulations, supported by a growing range of products and wider
distribution
coverage.
The Malaysian regulator will continue to implement tighter
capital requirements
and more enhanced risk management practices in the insurance and
takaful
sectors. Fitch expects more M&A activities, especially in the
takaful sector as
operators with limited operating scale and weak financial
flexibility struggle
with the new risk-based capital (RBC) requirements.
Concurrently, the new
regulatory capital treatment is likely to spur some takaful
operators to seek
alternative funding sources to boost their capital needs.
Following the increase in motor insurance tariffs earlier this
year as part of a
move towards full deregulation of the segment in 2016, Fitch
expects motor
insurers' adverse losses in compulsory motor insurance to
gradually improve,
although they are unlikely to break even. Underwriting gains
under the existing
fire tariff system and other non-motor classes will continue to
cushion
volatility from the compulsory motor class.
The industry's RBC ratio remained strong at 250% in 1H14. Fitch
believes the
industry's solid capitalisation trend will persist and together
with the
regulatory reforms, this could heighten Malaysian insurers'
competitiveness when
integration with other south-east Asian economies sets in.
The sector outlook could be revised to negative if insurers are
severely
affected by operating losses from extreme equity market
volatility or
market-wide solvency issues. It could also be revised if there
is significant
deterioration in underwriting losses from the compulsory motor
class. The
general insurance sector's outlook could be revised to positive
if the operating
margins of the motor class improve significantly along with
stable underwriting
gains from non-motor classes.
The report, "2015 Outlook: Malaysia Insurance Sector", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in the press
release.
