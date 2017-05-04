(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Malta's 1% of GDP budget surplus for 2016
underscores our
view that the public debt/GDP ratio is on a downward trajectory,
Fitch Ratings
says. We do not believe the early general election called this
week is likely to
significantly affect fiscal settings.
Recent Eurostat data showed that Malta recorded a 1% budget
surplus last year,
following a 1.3% deficit in 2015. Fitch had forecast a 0.7% 2016
deficit. The
better-than-expected outcome was driven by both rising revenues
(up 4.5%) and
falling spending (down 1.4%).
The biggest contributors to higher revenues were market output
and income tax,
which increased by EUR154.3 million and EUR138.4 million
respectively, according
to the National Statistics Office. Social security contributions
and indirect
tax revenues also rose. A 38.2% fall in capex, reflecting lower
utilisation of
EU funds and associated capital spending, drove the fall in
spending. Current
expenditure rose 4.6%.
The 2016 surplus continues the fiscal improvement seen in recent
years, which
has been driven by robust economic growth (including
retrospective revisions to
national accounts), falling unemployment and additional indirect
tax measures.
We do not believe that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's decision
to call a snap
election for 3 June, one year before his term was due to end,
will result in a
major change in fiscal settings. Muscat's announcement on Monday
followed
opposition calls for his resignation over allegations by a
blogger that his wife
owned an offshore company in Panama.
We think that Muscat's Labour party and the opposition
Nationalists (who
currently trail Labour in opinion polls) share a broad
commitment to fiscal
responsibility. The Nationalists' most recent pre-budget
document dated October
2016 contained proposals for expansionary fiscal measures but
these were coupled
with reforms to contain public spending. The Fiscal
Responsibility Act of 2014
enacted EU fiscal rules; established an independent fiscal
council; and provided
for the publication of a Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Statement and
Fiscal Policy
Strategy and the building-up of a contingency reserve.
Structural fiscal efforts have been modest in recent years, with
the
public-sector wage bill and expenditure on goods and services
increasing rapidly
in 2013-2015, although the proportion of GDP spent on social
benefits has been
reduced by nearly 1pp since 2013. Efforts to improve tax
collection, increase
excise duties and reduce expenditure on social benefits should
support a
positive fiscal structural adjustment in 2017-2018.
The 2016 surplus helped bring debt/GDP below 60%. This is still
somewhat higher
than the 'A' category median, but we forecast the ratio to fall
steadily over
the rating horizon, narrowing the gap to ratings peers. Risks to
our forecasts
include an unexpected growth shock, long-term spending pressures
related to
ageing, and government guarantees and contingent liabilities.
The authorities
are moving to address some of these challenges. Planned
structural fiscal
adjustment should build up additional fiscal headroom, and
several pension
reforms have been passed. Contingent liabilities have declined
from 15.1% of GDP
at end-2015 to 14.1% of GDP at end-2016 and are set to decrease
further, to an
estimated 9.7% of GDP by end-2017 when the temporary guarantee
provided to
ElectroGas for the construction of a new power station expires.
Our view that the public debt/GDP ratio is on a downward
trajectory and that
economic growth will keep outperforming similarly rated peers is
reflected in
the Positive Outlook on Malta's 'A' sovereign rating.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
