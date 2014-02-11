(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Recent speculation in the Irish
media regarding
Allied Irish Bank's move to offer troubled Irish mortgage
borrowers debt
write-downs through split mortgages is consistent with our
expectation that
mortgage write-downs and restructurings as well as enforcements
will increase in
2014 among Irish banks, Fitch Ratings says. The impact will
depend on the
ability of the banks to restrict the availability of these
products to specific
distressed borrowers who co-operate throughout the period of any
arrangement.
The level of distress in the Irish housing market coupled with
the Central Bank
of Ireland's introduction of targets for banks to find long-term
solutions for
the majority of their distressed borrowers has made some form of
debt
write-downs inevitable. We expect some Irish banks to introduce
products to
provide long-term viable arrangements for co-operative
borrowers.
For a lender, splitting a mortgage rather than writing it off
keeps the
possibility of some future recovery on the deferred payment
portion of the loan,
even if part of it will be written down. Given the relatively
modest living
expenses allowed under the Personal Insolvency Arrangement
(PIA), for a
borrower, a split mortgage may be preferable, even though
mortgage loans under a
PIA can be written off up to the market value.
With house price declines of more than 45% from peak-to-trough,
most of the
distressed loans will be in negative equity. Therefore the loss
at sale and the
foreclosure costs are expected to be greater when compared with
a co-operating
borrower who makes annuity repayments on a large proportion of
the total
outstanding debt.
The process of moving some borrowers onto a new product will
need to be managed
carefully to minimise the potential for other borrowers to go
into arrears in
expectation of write downs, or for those who are already in
early arrears to try
to obtain this type of debt workout. Affordability has been the
biggest driver
of Irish mortgage delinquencies, but we believe that borrower
behaviour has also
played a role. This risk is partly offset by the greater
sanctions available to
Irish banks since last year's changes to the Code of Conduct on
Mortgage Arrears
and the Land and Conveyancing Act made enforcement and
foreclosure more viable.
The impact on RMBS transactions from potential losses through
partial write-offs
of split mortgage debt is already captured in our current RMBS
criteria, which
factors in the prospect of greater losses through loan
foreclosures. Regarding
mortgage covered securities programmes, the covered bond pools
are dynamic and
loans three months plus in arrears are removed on a regular
basis in outstanding
Irish programmes; therefore three month plus arrears would only
occur in the
cover pools post issuer insolvency.
