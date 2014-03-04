(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly special report entitled 'SME CLO Performance Highlights' which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

In the past three months, Fitch has rated two new SME CLOs, the class A notes of a Spanish EUR645m cash flow securitisation issued by Bankia PYME I, FTA which was rated 'BBBsf' and three tranches of class A notes of an Italian EUR1,156m granular cash flow securitisation issued by Piazza Venezia S.r.l. which achieved a senior rating of 'Asf'. During the same period, the Spanish SME CLO Empresas Hipotecario TDA CAM 5, FTA, the Portuguese SME CLO Tagus - Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A. and the French SME CLO FCT BS CDN ENT were called.

The report additionally provides an update on published Fitch market commentaries in the prior three months and includes all rating actions published in the period along with printable tear-sheets of Fitch-rated SME CLOs.

Fitch has also published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis and provides a snapshot of all Fitch-rated transactions in the SME CLO subsector.

The spreadsheet, entitled 'SME CLO Compare', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SME CLO Performance Highlights

