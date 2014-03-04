(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly special
report entitled 'SME CLO Performance Highlights'
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
In the past three months, Fitch has rated two new SME CLOs, the class A notes of
a Spanish EUR645m cash flow securitisation issued by Bankia PYME I, FTA which
was rated 'BBBsf' and three tranches of class A notes of an Italian EUR1,156m
granular cash flow securitisation issued by Piazza Venezia S.r.l. which achieved
a senior rating of 'Asf'. During the same period, the Spanish SME CLO Empresas
Hipotecario TDA CAM 5, FTA, the Portuguese SME CLO Tagus - Sociedade de
Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A. and the French SME CLO FCT BS CDN ENT were
called.
The report additionally provides an update on published Fitch market
commentaries in the prior three months and includes all rating actions published
in the period along with printable tear-sheets of Fitch-rated SME CLOs.
Fitch has also published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report
is updated on a monthly basis and provides a snapshot of all Fitch-rated
transactions in the SME CLO subsector.
The spreadsheet, entitled 'SME CLO Compare',
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: SME CLO Performance Highlights
