March 14 (Fitch) Market-based indicators such as bond and credit default swap (CDS) spreads are prevalent and sometimes valuable indicators of risk, although certain attributes limit their effectiveness for long-term investors, according to a Fitch Ratings study. For long-term investors, reliance on market-based indicators could lead to opportunity costs from exiting distressed positions that subsequently gain in value. Fitch's analysis found that, over the study's timeframe, a strategy based on credit fundamentals would have generally performed better than one based on credit spreads. Exiting a position once bond spreads reached 500 bps would have resulted in a cumulative portfolio loss of about 12%. By comparison, exiting a position when Fitch downgraded a sovereign's rating to speculative grade would have generated a 4.5% gain over this period, while a buy-and-hold approach would have returned roughly 2%. Fitch's study is based on a hypothetical backtest of the investment returns on a market-weighted portfolio of GIIPS sovereign debt (i.e. Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain). The study tracks the performance of this portfolio under a range of scenarios. For the market-based indicator scenarios, investors are assumed to exit a sovereign bond position when credit spreads reach a certain level (e.g., 500 basis points (bps)). For the credit fundamentals scenarios, investors apply either a buy-and-hold strategy or, alternatively, exit any sovereign bond position whose Fitch Issuer Default Rating is cut to non-investment grade. The benefit of market-based indicators as a portfolio management tool depends on an investor's horizon and strategy. Since trading-oriented investors tend to focus on near-term changes in the valuation of their positions, spreads can provide insight into directional trends and opportunities. For longer-term investors, rising spreads have in some cases served as valuable early warning signals of faltering credits. However, spreads can ramp up during periods of market volatility only to revert to prior levels once sentiment improves. In these instances, elevated spreads could overestimate fundamental credit risk, imposing opportunity costs on investors that either sell or hedge a distressed position that subsequently gains in value. Fitch views market-based indicators as a potentially useful source of information, particularly when considered within a broader analytical context. In some cases, Fitch reviews CDS and bond pricing information as one of many data points within its ratings analysis. Fitch recognizes that the eurozone crisis is still ongoing and that the study results could change over time in relation to further episodes of market volatility or future sovereign rating actions or defaults. The full report 'Leading to a Loss: Market-Based Indicators and the Eurozone Crisis' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.