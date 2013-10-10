(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Trading and Universal Banks: Periodic Review here MILAN/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Banks' securities revenue is likely to be weaker in H213 due to periods of increased volatility, particularly in fixed-income markets, Fitch Ratings says. However, earnings from non-securities businesses, including commercial banking, and wealth and asset management, should support profits at the 12 global trading and universal banks (GTUBs). We expect reduced inventory levels and strategic de-risking to protect the GTUBs from material inventory losses if volatility rises for prolonged periods. Nevertheless, there is likely to be pressure on capital-market earnings from the uncertainty about the timing and speed at which the Federal Reserve tapers its quantitative easing programme. Also, reduced investor confidence in the US budgetary process and in the prospect of the debt ceiling being raised in a timely manner could result in increased market volatility, which would be likely to be negative for the GTUBs' earnings. Securities revenue declined in Q213 as market dynamics deteriorated at the end of the quarter with a rise in interest rate expectations and credit spreads, and fixed-income market conditions have remained challenging since then. Some banks will be less affected by the pressure on fixed-income earnings, depending on business mix. For example, we expect equity trading revenue to be more resilient in H213, provided there are no major shocks, so GTUBs with stronger equities franchises may suffer less overall revenue erosion. We also think that banks with greater US exposure are likely to generate higher operating profits than their mainly Europe-focused peers as the economic outlook in the former is better, and the size of the revenue pool bigger. US GTUBs have strengthened their market shares in capital markets and advisory businesses and continue to dominate league tables.. Earnings for all GTUBs will continue to be affected by regulatory initiatives, litigation and conduct costs in the coming quarters. While some of these are one-off, others may introduce higher fixed costs over time. Higher capital buffers will help offset these earnings pressures. The GTUBs continued to increase their Basel III look-through common equity Tier 1 ratios in H113. We believe they will now concentrate on strengthening leverage ratios, to the expected 3% Basel III minimum in Europe, and to 6% for banks and 5% for holding companies if the proposed rules for US large banks take effect. This should largely be achieved by right-sizing the balance sheet through a combination of asset disposals and more efficient netting of derivatives. For more information on the sector, see our report "Global Trading and Universal Banks: Periodic Review - Pressure on Securities Earnings Expected for H213", published today on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director Financial Institutions +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Bridget Gandy Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1095 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director Financial Institutions +1 212 908 0560 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.