MILAN/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Banks' securities revenue is
likely to be
weaker in H213 due to periods of increased volatility,
particularly in
fixed-income markets, Fitch Ratings says. However, earnings from
non-securities
businesses, including commercial banking, and wealth and asset
management,
should support profits at the 12 global trading and universal
banks (GTUBs).
We expect reduced inventory levels and strategic de-risking to
protect the GTUBs
from material inventory losses if volatility rises for prolonged
periods.
Nevertheless, there is likely to be pressure on capital-market
earnings from the
uncertainty about the timing and speed at which the Federal
Reserve tapers its
quantitative easing programme. Also, reduced investor confidence
in the US
budgetary process and in the prospect of the debt ceiling being
raised in a
timely manner could result in increased market volatility, which
would be likely
to be negative for the GTUBs' earnings.
Securities revenue declined in Q213 as market dynamics
deteriorated at the end
of the quarter with a rise in interest rate expectations and
credit spreads, and
fixed-income market conditions have remained challenging since
then. Some banks
will be less affected by the pressure on fixed-income earnings,
depending on
business mix. For example, we expect equity trading revenue to
be more resilient
in H213, provided there are no major shocks, so GTUBs with
stronger equities
franchises may suffer less overall revenue erosion.
We also think that banks with greater US exposure are likely to
generate higher
operating profits than their mainly Europe-focused peers as the
economic outlook
in the former is better, and the size of the revenue pool
bigger. US GTUBs have
strengthened their market shares in capital markets and advisory
businesses and
continue to dominate league tables..
Earnings for all GTUBs will continue to be affected by
regulatory initiatives,
litigation and conduct costs in the coming quarters. While some
of these are
one-off, others may introduce higher fixed costs over time.
Higher capital buffers will help offset these earnings
pressures. The GTUBs
continued to increase their Basel III look-through common equity
Tier 1 ratios
in H113. We believe they will now concentrate on strengthening
leverage ratios,
to the expected 3% Basel III minimum in Europe, and to 6% for
banks and 5% for
holding companies if the proposed rules for US large banks take
effect. This
should largely be achieved by right-sizing the balance sheet
through a
combination of asset disposals and more efficient netting of
derivatives.
For more information on the sector, see our report "Global
Trading and Universal
Banks: Periodic Review - Pressure on Securities Earnings
Expected for H213",
published today on www.fitchratings.com.
