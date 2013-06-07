(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 07 (Fitch) This morning's report on U.S. jobs
growth in May from
the Bureau of Labor Statistics, indicating that payrolls
increased by 175,000
last month, likely signals a continuation of Fed asset purchases
and monetary
easing as questions persist about the fundamental health of the
U.S. economy,
Fitch Ratings says.
U.S. macroeconomic indicators remain mixed, and the pace of
employment growth
suggests that the Fed is unlikely to quickly end quantitative
easing (QE)
policies that have supported asset prices. While recent signs of
a strengthening
housing market are positive for U.S. credit fundamentals, slower
global growth
is limiting the potential for a robust labor market recovery.
The U.S. unemployment rate ticked up to 7.6% in May from 7.5% in
April, while
labor force participation improved slightly last month. Overall,
the report
provides little evidence of either a dramatic improvement or a
worsening of
labor market conditions.
We estimate that sustained average payrolls growth near 200,000
per month will
be required to support the type of labor market recovery that
would drive a
decline in the unemployment rate to 6.5% by the end of 2015. The
6.5% rate has
been identified as a target by the Fed in its guidelines for
ending monetary
easing.
The moderate pace of jobs growth evident in the May report
suggests that the
Fed's timeline for an eventual pullback in bond purchases may be
pushed beyond
late 2013, likely fueling renewed discussion of the impact that
Fed policy could
continue to have on asset prices and credit spreads.
U.S. corporate credit fundamentals have continued to strengthen
since the end of
the recession in 2009, providing some support for higher equity
prices and
tighter bond spreads independently from the role that QE has
played in boosting
risk appetite and asset prices. Our analysis of the relationship
between major
equity market indices and fundamental variables such as
corporate profit margins
suggests that central bank policy alone cannot explain all of
the strength in
equity and credit markets witnessed over the last four years.
Speculation surrounding the scale of the Fed's asset purchase
program will
continue to drive sentiment in equity and credit markets.
However, we expect
longer term asset price movements to reflect corporate
fundamentals that cannot
be obscured entirely by the flow of liquidity into the markets
and a reach for
yield by investors in a low rate environment.
Downside risks persist for U.S. corporate fundamentals,
particularly since
global macroeconomic conditions remain fragile, and revenue
growth rates are
expected to remain below pre-2008 levels. Expansionary capex is
unlikely to grow
significantly, and corporates will continue to focus on
liquidity preservation
in a slow-growth environment.
We believe U.S. firms will continue to face a difficult revenue
growth outlook
through the remainder of 2013, reflecting the slow recovery in
the labor market,
weak growth rates in the developed economies and fiscal drag
tied to changes in
federal tax policy and spending. Limited top-line growth is
still leading
companies to focus on operating cost reduction as the primary
source of margin
expansion. However, the incremental impact of cost-control
initiatives on
margins and cash flow generation will likely diminish as
efficiency and
restructuring gains are exhausted five years after the start of
the financial
crisis.
