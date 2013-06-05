LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) The prospect of the first mayoral
elections in Moscow
for 10 years poses no obvious threat to the city's credit
strengths, Fitch
Ratings says. These strengths include its wealth, sound
budgetary performance,
capex flexibility and strong debt ratios.
Tuesday's announcement by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin that he
would resign to
fight early mayoral elections in September is unlikely to
trigger a significant
change in economic and budgetary policy. Direct elections for
regional governors
and the mayors of Moscow and St Petersburg were reintroduced
last year, a
development we said would strengthen governance in local
authorities and make
them more independent of central government. But their return
will have no
direct impact on the City of Moscow's policy-making framework.
Sobyanin's popularity and the lack of campaigning time afforded
to his potential
opponents make him a clear favourite. Sobyanin was appointed
mayor in 2010 and
his term of office had been due to finish in 2015.
A significant policy decision for the city authorities during
the next mayoral
term will be how to fund infrastructure development after the
huge geographical
expansion of the city in July this year to tackle overcrowding.
It is not yet
clear how the planned development will be paid for, and the
potential additional
spending will exceed the extra revenue from the new territory,
which has a low
population density. This makes an increase in borrowing during
the next mayoral
term highly likely. However, we think the central government
would be prepared
to help meet the costs of development related to projects it has
encouraged and
that have national significance, such as an international
financial centre.
Our affirmation of Moscow's 'BBB' rating with Stable Outlook and
its 'AAA(rus)'
National Rating on 21 December reflected the city's status as
Russia's economic
and financial capital, declining debt, strong debt coverage and
liquidity, and
sound financial position and capacity to absorb shocks. It also
took account of
the risks posed by a new tax regulation that could reduce tax
proceeds from
corporate income tax paid by large consolidated taxpayers, and
by the
possibility of new borrowing to fund infrastructure development.
The 'BBB' rating is constrained by the ratings of the Russian
Federation, and
unless the sovereign is downgraded, it is unlikely that Moscow
would be
downgraded. However, a downgrade could happen if the city's
growth created
large, additional infrastructure needs and a fall in corporate
income tax
receipts caused a significant deterioration in the debt position
and budgetary
performance. Continued sound budgetary performance (operating
balance around 20%
of operating revenue) and debt coverage could result in a
positive rating action
if the sovereign were also upgraded.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
