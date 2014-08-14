(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banksâ€™ Mechel Exposure Needs Resolving here MOSCOW/LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that the exposure of four Russian state-owned banks to troubled Russian coal and steel producer Mechel is unlikely to have any impact on the banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) or debt ratings, which are underpinned by potential support from the Russian authorities. However, the significant exposure of Gazprombank (GPB; BBB-/Negative/bb) is a source of downward pressure on its Viability Rating (VR). Mechel has experienced problems with servicing and repaying its sizable debt burden, of which 61% is owed to four Russian state banks - GPB, OAO VTB Bank (VTB; not rated), Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; BBB/Negative/bbb) and Vnesheconombank (VEB; BBB/Negative). The banks are discussing possible scenarios with other interested parties, including a restructuring that would allow them to recognise lower upfront losses than in the case of bankruptcy. Fitch estimates that at 1 June 2014 the gross exposures of VTB and GPB exceeded their total regulatory capital buffers, meaning these two banks' standalone credit profiles are most exposed. Sberbank can relatively easily absorb any losses on its exposure, so its VR is not at risk, while VEB, as a development institution, has not been assigned a VR. Sberbank, GPB and VTB have actively lobbied for most of their Mechel exposure to be exchanged into bonds of VEB, which would become the company's major creditor. This scenario would be positive for Sberbank, GPB and VTB, but negative for VEB's financial profile. VEB's management has criticised the plan, and its executive and supervisory boards have not yet approved the deal. Other resolution alternatives are also being considered, including an exchange of the banks' debt into new Mechel shares. However, if the creditors are ultimately unable to reach agreement with the company's shareholder on the resolution, they may have to pursue bankruptcy. The report, entitled 'Russian Banks' Mechel Exposure Needs Resolving', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow 115054 Anna Erachina Analyst +7 495 956 7063 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.