MOSCOW/LONDON, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
special report that
the exposure of four Russian state-owned banks to troubled
Russian coal and
steel producer Mechel is unlikely to have any impact on the
banks' Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) or debt ratings, which are underpinned by
potential
support from the Russian authorities. However, the significant
exposure of
Gazprombank (GPB; BBB-/Negative/bb) is a source of downward
pressure on its
Viability Rating (VR).
Mechel has experienced problems with servicing and repaying its
sizable debt
burden, of which 61% is owed to four Russian state banks - GPB,
OAO VTB Bank
(VTB; not rated), Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank;
BBB/Negative/bbb) and
Vnesheconombank (VEB; BBB/Negative). The banks are discussing
possible scenarios
with other interested parties, including a restructuring that
would allow them
to recognise lower upfront losses than in the case of
bankruptcy. Fitch
estimates that at 1 June 2014 the gross exposures of VTB and GPB
exceeded their
total regulatory capital buffers, meaning these two banks'
standalone credit
profiles are most exposed. Sberbank can relatively easily absorb
any losses on
its exposure, so its VR is not at risk, while VEB, as a
development institution,
has not been assigned a VR.
Sberbank, GPB and VTB have actively lobbied for most of their
Mechel exposure to
be exchanged into bonds of VEB, which would become the company's
major creditor.
This scenario would be positive for Sberbank, GPB and VTB, but
negative for
VEB's financial profile. VEB's management has criticised the
plan, and its
executive and supervisory boards have not yet approved the deal.
Other resolution alternatives are also being considered,
including an exchange
of the banks' debt into new Mechel shares. However, if the
creditors are
ultimately unable to reach agreement with the company's
shareholder on the
resolution, they may have to pursue bankruptcy.
The report, entitled 'Russian Banks' Mechel Exposure Needs
Resolving', is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
