May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has given the final ranking of the bond Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk PT (Japfa, BB-/Stable) at 'BB-'. Bonds amounting to USD 225 million with a coupon of 6% will be due in 2018, issued by Comfeed Finance BV and guaranteed by Japfa.

This ranking measures following the receipt of final documentation that is outline according to information already received. rating The final line with the expected rating given on the 17th April 2013.

Japfa plans to use 55.6% of the bond proceeds to finance back bank loans, and the balance to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

Factors Affecting Rating

Market Leadership: Rating reflects Japfa position as a supplier of feed poultry and day-old-chick (DOC) Indonesia's second largest by share market and an established track record. This gives the company flexibility to impose price increases of raw materials and fluctuations in currency foreign money to consumers, and maintain profit margins. Japfa also obtain advantage of lower purchase cost than other companies, because about 70% of the requirement is obtained from domestic corn.

High investment period: Japfa entering a period with high investment where the company budgeted capital expenditure of around Rp 3.9 trillion to 2 years. Approximately 40% of this capital expenditure allocated for expansion DOC nursery, which will also lead to an increase in feed production capacity. DOC expects Japfa capacity and animal feed will increase each 34% and 19% at the end of 2014. Fitch views positively the expansion plan companies to consider the demand for poultry products in Indonesia continue to rise, and the importance of this expansion to maintain share Japfa market.

Since most of the investment will be funded by debt, Fitch expects the ratio of debt-as measured by net debt / EBITDA will increase to above 2.5 x within a period of 24 months (2012: 1.9x). Fitch views positively the company's ability to reduce investment plans if necessary and debt maturity profile where most diversified debt new will mature in 2017. Along with the operation of the new investment such, Fitch expects the company debt ratio will drop to 2.5 x; and financial profile of the company can keep that in accordance with the ranking.

Risks industrial who inherent: rating constrained by volatility from price commodity as the raw material the main, and sensitivity of effort against outbreak of disease. Though Thus, flexibility in imposes a price increase raw materials and step-step of the company in fixing of health security along with nurseries location poultry which diversified is important factor which can mitigate these risks.

sensitivity rating

Negative: future developments that individually and collectively can lower level

-The increase in debt ratios above 2.5 x on an ongoing basis EBITDA-margin drop below 8% (end-2012: 10.9%) on an ongoing basis

-Failure to fund the investment plan

Positive: Increased levels are not expected in the middle period due to the inherent risk of the industry and corporate investment plans.