Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has given final ratings at 'B' with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4' to the USD
Modernland Realty Tbk PT (Modernland, B / Stable). Bonds amounting to USD 150
millionwith a 11% coupon and will mature in 2016 is published by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and
guaranteed by Modernland and subsidiarieswholly owned.
These ratings following the receipt of appropriate documentation with informationwho had
previously received. The final ranking according to the rankexpectations which was granted on
October 17, 2013.
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to acquire 51% ownership Jakarta Garden City of Keppel
Land (Keppel, not rated). with naturefairly long repayment, Fitch expects Modernland will
berefinance these bonds as they become due in 2016.
Factors Supporting rating:
Recurring revenues are limited: limited recurring revenue (recurringincome) Modernland is
the main thing that differentiates the company withOther companies that have a higher rating on
an international scale.Revenues derived from recurring revenue estate management services,
operatinggolf courses and operating a new hotel. Nevertheless, the contribution of
incomerecurring is still small, less than 10% of total EBITDA. Fitchargue that little recurring
income Modernland a major factorwhich limits the ranking, especially considering the cyclical
nature of the sectorproperty development.
Project execution risks: Location Jakarta Garden City is strategically meansinfrastructure
is available, along with an affordable pricecompared to other properties in the area of Kelapa
Gading in North JakartaModernland support business growth prospects. Currently the project is a
jointventure with Keppel, in which both parties have agreed to the plan ModernlandKeppel
acquired 51% ownership of the project. Nonetheless, Fitchfound Modernland not demonstrate a
track record of sales marketingstrong without the support of Keppel.
Similar risks also inherent in the long-term expansion Modernland in Bekasi,which is an
important satellite city about 16 km from Jakarta, wheresuccess of this project depends on the
proper execution of infrastructure projectstime and the ability of the company to establish a
population.
Diversification Project: rating also reflects the land reserves Modernlandbroad, diversified
by location and allocation is balancedbetween industrial and residential. Over the next 18
months, cash flow will be triggeredby sales and marketing Jakarta Garden City Modern Cikande.
for the periodlonger term, the company will also launch complexper industriannya second in
Bekasi.
Cash reserves of ASRI: Cash flows from land sales to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk
(ASRI, B + / Stable) is an important risk mitigation against the risksproject execution by
providing sufficient liquidity reserves. Modernlandwill receive £ 3.4 trillion within the next
30 months, toan area of 170 acres of land sold in Serpong Tangerang near Jakartaand adjacent
to the current ASRI residential projects. The sales resultsmost will be used for the acquisition
of land in Bekasi, so Modernland can replace reserves that have sold land for salemarketing and
sustainable cash flows.
Land acquisition costs are low in Bekasi Modernland in the range of USD 20 per m2for an area
of 489 hectares is the additional support and reduce the riskproject execution.
sensitivity rating
Declining levels: future developments that could, individuallyand collectively, triggering
the decline include:
- Decrease in the ratio of presales / gross debt to below 30% (2013: Fitch estimates30%) on
an ongoing basis
- Ratio of net debt / net inventory remain above 1x after 2015 (2013:Fitch estimates 1.4x),
this may reflect the delay in project execution orlower marketing sales
Improved rankings do not expect to be able to show records Modernlandtrace in a timely
execution of the project that encourages the growth of scalebusiness and diversification
projects, or increasing recurring revenue.