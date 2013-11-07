(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings gave PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF; 'AAA (idn)' / Stable) Short-term National rating at F1 + (idn). At the same time, Fitch assigned National Long-Term rating at 'AAA (idn)' National Short-term and F1 + (idn) on program sustainable II bonds issued by PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF)maximum of USD 10 trillion.

Fitch also assign ratings on the senior bonds rupiah series II 2013 that will be issued under this program are as follows:

-National Long-Term rating at 'AAA (idn)' on bonds maturities of three and four years, and

Short-term national rating at F1 + (idn) of bonds with maturities 370 days.

The bonds will be issued at a maximum of £ 1.8 trillion and fund of the bond proceeds will be used to support growth the company's business.

Rating considerations

Bonds and bond programs rated sustained at the same level the National Long-Term rating and short-term bonds ASF because This reflects the company's liability is direct, with no obligation requirement, not a subordinated debt, senior unsecured obligations of company and is ranked the same with all obligations without guarantees and other senior debt.

ASF's ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the strong support and sustained commitment of the majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). Fitch customize the ASF as a core subsidiary of AI with consider the strategic role of the ASF assembly and distribution business four wheeler business holding company in Indonesia. ASF has a role important in supporting the four-wheeled vehicle AI business by providing services AI financing for car sales.

Factors Fueling rating

Decrease in ownership, performance or support ASF contribution to AI and AI will can put pressure on the rankings ASF. There is no potential rise in the rankings has been at the top level.

Changes in Long-Term Rating and Short Term ASF will affect This bond rating.