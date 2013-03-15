March 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings gave the senior ranking unsecured 'BBB-' to PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI:BBB-/Stable) and rank expectations 'BBB-(EXP)' to the senior debt securitiesUnsecured denominated in USD which will be published by BRI. funds from debt issuance proceeds will be used to strengthen the profileforeign currency-based financing. consideration of the ranking Debt securities rated at the same level with international rankingsLong-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for debt securities reflectsliability company that is direct, unconditional obligations, notare subordinated and unsecured debt of the company. Ranked finalof the debentures to be issued will depend on the documentswill be received in the future are confirming information alreadyreceived earlier. BRI S rank reflects Fitch's view of the high probabilitygovernment support for BRI when needed. It is based onmajority state ownership and high systemic risk in the country asThe second largest domestic bank with a focus on national microfinance.Factors Fueling Rating Increase state rank (BBB-/Stable) may lead to changes BRI's rank. The decline in standalone bank financial profile will not affect the ranking of BRI. However, the negative change in Fitch outlook the willingness and ability of the Indonesian government to support, including BRIa material decline in ownership or downgrade the country can cause adverse changes in the ratings bank.