Oct 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has given top rankingUSD bond issuance plan Modernland Realty Tbk PT
(Modernland) which willmaturing in 2016 at 'B (EXP)' with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. Fitch
alsohas affirmed Rating Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'with a Stable Outlook.
Bonds will be issued by Modernland Overseas Pte Ltd and guaranteed by PT Modernland Realty
Tbk and its subsidiaries. The final rating depends onreceipt of final documentation in
accordance with the information receivedpreviously.
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to acquire 51% ownership Jakarta Garden City of Keppel
Land (Keppel, not rated). with naturefairly long repayment, Fitch expects Modernland will
berefinance these bonds as they become due in 2016.
Factors Supporting rating:
Recurring revenues are limited: limited recurring revenue (recurringincome) Modernland is
the main thing that differentiates the company withOther companies that have a higher rating on
an international scale.Recurring revenues derived from income and estate management services
hotelnew operations. Nevertheless, the contribution of recurring revenuestill small, less than
10% of total EBITDA. Fitch believes revenuerecurrent small Modernland is a major factor that
limitsranks, especially given the cyclical nature of the property sector.
Project execution risks: Location Jakarta Garden City is strategically meansinfrastructure
is available, along with a still affordable pricecompared with properties in Kelapa Gading
support growth prospectsModernland business. Currently the project is a joint venture with
Keppel, whereboth parties have agreed to a plan to acquire 51% ownership Modernland Keppel on
this project. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that Modernlandhas not shown a strong track record of
sales without the support of Keppel.Similar risks also inherent in the long-term expansion
Modernland in Bekasi,which is an important satellite city about 16 km from Jakarta, wheresuccess
of this project depends on the proper execution of infrastructure projectstime and the ability
of the company to establish a population.
Diversification Project: rating also reflects the land reserves Modernlandbroad, diversified
by location and allocation is balancedbetween industrial and residential. Over the next 18
months, cash flow will be triggered by sales and marketing Jakarta Garden City Modern Cikande.
for the periodthe longer, the company will also launch complex perindustriannyathe second in
Bekasi.
Cash reserves of ASRI: Cash flows from land sales to PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk
(ASRI, B + / Stable) is an important risk mitigation against the risksproject execution through
the availability of sufficient liquidity reserves. Modernlandwill receive £ 3.4 trillion within
the next 30 months, toan area of 170 acres of land sold in Serpong Tangerang near Jakartaand
adjacent to the current ASRI residential projects. The sales resultsmost will be allocated for
the acquisition of land in Bekasi, which haspotential development, sales marketing, and better
cash flow forcompany. Acquisition cost of the land area of 489 hectares in Bekasi on the range
of USD 20per m2 is additional support and reduce the risk of project execution.
sensitivity rating
Declining levels: future developments that could, individuallyand collectively, triggering
the decline include:
- Decrease in the ratio of presales / gross debt to below 30% (2013: Fitch estimates30%) on
an ongoing basis
- The ratio of net debt / net inventory remain above 1x after 2015 (2013:Fitch estimated
1.4x), this may reflect the delay in project execution orlower marketing sales
Improved rankings do not expect to be able to show records Modernlandtrace in a timely
execution of the project that encourages the growth of scalebusiness and diversification
projects, or increasing recurring revenue.