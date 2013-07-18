(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 18

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Term Ranking Foreign Currency Long and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) ofProperty developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk at 'BB-' and National Rating Long Term at 'A + (idn)'. Prospects are stable. Simultaneously, Fitch alsoaffirmed the senior unsecured Lippo at 'BB-'.

Rating 'BB-' from Lippo reflects a relatively small scale compared tothe company is rated 'BB' and other aggressive growth plans andalso with his position as leader of property developers and service providersIndonesia's health.

Initiator Level Factors

Market Leader: rating Lippo reflect its position as a leader inbetween listed property development company with the largest revenues (2012:IDR6, 2 trillion) and one of the developers of the soil stockpilethe largest with more than 1,400 acres at the end of March 2013. Lippo position alsoreflected by a strong property portfolio with more than 10 hospitals,30 mall, and 8 hotels under ownership / management of Lippo.

Recurring revenue (recurring income) is strong: As one of the playersin primary health care sector in Indonesia, health care operationsaccounted for 19% (IDR320bn) to total EBITDA at the end of 2012. caseThis, coupled with cost-based revenue and operations of the hotel and the mallgenerate recurring EBITDA amounted to IDR683 billion (40% of EBITDA) per year.Fitch believes that it will provide a recurring revenue sourceinterest payments are more than enough. Ratio of recurring EBITDA / interest expensemore than 1.5x at the end of December 2012.

Continued performance improvement: Scale and credit metrics have improved from Lipposince 2009 with an average revenue growth of 34% for revenues and 41%to EBITDA. This growth also disertain with increased recurringEBITDA to IDR683 billion in 2012 from IDR574 billion in 2011. Fitchargues that performance improvements will continue with a stronger baserecurring revenue from hospitals, malls, and hotels to be built.

Self-funded expansion: Lippo, through an integrated model, canto recycle the hospitals and malls through real estate investmenttrust (REIT), to generate funding to support its expansion plans.This is evidenced in the year 2012 with sales of 2 mall to Lippo MallsIndonesia Retail Trust and 2 hospitals to First REIT. However, Fitch alsorealize that the asset-light strategy is highly dependent on the ability ofREITs that have been sponsored to obtain additional capital. planLippo development includes 14 hospitals and 12 new malls.

Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes that the liquidity of the Lippo will remain adequate in the medium term as the company would continue to paymost of the construction costs through pre-sales and sales of assetsto REITs. At the end of 2012, exceeding the target of marketing Lippo salesnya by 22%with IDR4, 6 trillion marketing sales. In addition, Lippo also have profilesterm debt maturing mortgage debt with little to2019 and working capital facilities that have not been used around USD40m. plusagain, Fitch also views positively the company's expansion disciplined manner withmaintain a high amount of cash.

Scale and aggressive expansion: Rating 'BB-' from Lippo limited bysmall-scale and geographically diversified than firmswhich is rated 'BB' other. EBITDA of Lippo only amounted to USD174 million inend of 2012. Rating also limited by the mall expansion plans and hospitalsAggressive to 2015. Some of the funds for the expansion will be obtainedfrom asset sales to health care and mall REITs.

Cikarang structured subordination (Structural subordination): Fitchthat Lippo Cikarang built by PT Lippo Cikarang Tbk where the majoritypossession owned by Lippo of 54.3%, as revenue contributorsignificant where the project represents 44% of totalLippo marketing sales in 2012. Saaat this, there is no leverage at LippoCikarang, Lippo However the structural subordination of the cash flows can occurwhen they occur on the entity's debts.

sensitivity rating

Negative: future developments that individually and collectively canlower level

- Recurring EBITDAR fixed-charge cover falls below 1.25 x (2012: 1,3 x) is sustainable

- Failure to fund capital expenditures

Positive actions that the rating is not expected in the medium termbecause of the scale and the aggressive capital expenditure plans of the company.However, the national rankings could be raised if there is reinforcement of the ratiofixed-charge coverage.

The following instrument rating was affirmed:

- USD250m senior unsecured debt due in 2019 at 'BB-'.

- USD273m senior unsecured debt due in 2020 at 'BB-'.

- USD130m senior unsecured debt due in 2020 at 'BB-'.