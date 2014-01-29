(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings Term Long Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of coal producer PT Adaro Indonesia (Adaro) in 'BB +'. Outlook is stable. Fitch also has affirmed the debt rating of senior unsecured Adaro by USD800juta which will mature in 2019 and are guaranteed 100% by its parent company, PT Adaro Energy (Adaro Energy) on 'BB +' The ratings reflect Fitch's assessment that Adaro Energy will maintain credit metrics in accordance with its rank in the various cycles economy, positioning the company as one of the producers of coal at a cost lowest, solid liquidity levels and low capital expenditure estimates. Adaro rankings are based on the consolidated financial profile of Adaro Energy.

Factors Supporting Rating:

Rating is associated with Adaro: The rankings are based Adaro on the financial profile of Adaro Energy tekonsolidasi because there is a relationship strong among them. Fitch expects Adaro contribute to 75% Adaro Energy's consolidated EBITDA in 2013, where the majority of the rest of EBITDA consolidated result of the divisions that provide mining services or other services that are still associated with the company. Adaro has also been increase the debt then loaned back to the group of companies investments related to infrastructure support. wisdom Adaro's operations and financial results are also strictly controlled by the parent and its shareholders.

Credit metrics weaken affected coal prices: the market price of coal has weakened significantly since 2011 due to the weakening growth in demand and production cuts in this industry are more slower than previous predictions. As a result, consolidated EBITDA Adaro Energy dropped to USD 665juta in 9M13 (FY2012: USD1.137juta), which causes increase in leverage, as measured by FFO adjusted net leverage, to 2.8 x (FY12: 2.5x). Fitch estimates the average selling price (ASP) ranging in Adaro USD57/MT 2014 (9M13: USD58MT) and increased 2-3/MT USD per year thereafter. Fitch believes the thermal coal market likely will not recover significantly within the next 12-18 months, and is still vulnerable to risks related regulations in Indonesia and in some eksportnya destination country.

Adaro Energy has enjoyed several advantages that make room for company to tolerate a lower ASP than the basic assumptions ranking. The company has a low cash cost (9M13: about USD35/MT not including royalties) and EBITDA of approximately USD17/MT cash, liquidity The strong cash reserves of committed credit facilities and USD618juta which has not been disbursed by USD418juta in September 2013, and strong access the sources of funding. The company put the production costs d lowest quartile of sea-borne thermal coal supplier.

Capital expenditure and investment are limited: Adaro Energy has delayed some expenses related to the development of greenfield coal mines since 2011. Adaro Energy gain operational control over these assets, which allows companies to defer the development of improved coal prices significantly. Fitch expects investment spending for some projects related to the total electricity generation by USD300juta-term USD350juta medium, but it will not have a significant impact on credit ratio.

Single mine risk: The ratings are constrained by the dependence Adaro will single mining concession and mining regulations in Indonesia continues to grow. Although Adaro Energy has diversified bases mining, a weak price environment has delayed the development of Low-calorie mines that have acquired.

sensitivity rating

Rising levels: Developments in the future could, individually and collectively, the trigger level rise include:

- Fitch does not predict the ranking of positive action in the term medium. However, the successful increase of production operations current and improved significantly the scale and diversification derived of greenfield mine recently acquired by maintaining funds from operations (FFO) net leverage below 2.0x would lead to action positive ranking.

Declining levels: Developments in the future could, individually and collectively, triggering the decline include:

- FFO net leverage Adaro Energy to hold above 2.75 x or FFO interest coverage falls below 5x (9M13: 6.7x). Fitch revises leverage to guide previous gross debt net of debt due to the high risk of spending capital and M & A activity has been reduced.

- Material change of policy to maintain levels strong liquidity

- Adverse regulatory developments that impact on the attenuation profile Adaro Energy Finance.

- Other major investments that undermine the financial or operational profile Adaro.