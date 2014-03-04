(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term rating of PT Lotte Chemical Titan
Nusantara at 'A + (idn)'. Outlook is stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of
bonds of IDR73 billion rupiah bonds and IDR200 billion Sukuk Ijarah
respectively at 'A + (idn)'. Both bonds will mature in months
June 2015.
LCTN rating reflects the strong relationship with the parent
his company, Lotte Titan Chemicals Holding Sdn. Bhd.. (LCTH) based on
Malaysia and the ultimate parent company, Lotte Chemical Corporation (Lotte
Chemical) based in South Korea. Although the standalone financial performance
of LCTN remains weak, the financial support that includes support for working capital
substantial indirectly help LCTN manage liquidity.
National ranking in the category 'A' reflects the expectations of default risk
low relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia. however
changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity to
paid in a timely manner than the financial commitment shown by
higher rating categories.
Factors Stage Actuator
Levels Linked With Parent : The stages of LCTN adjusted
the credit profile of a 95% shareholder, LCTH . Fitch sees the
strong relationship in law , operational , and strategic escorted them ,
in line with the parent and subsidiary methodology from Fitch . this relationship is
seen from the warranty company from LCTH the banking facilities of
LCTN and financing indirect raw materials purchased by LCTN from
LCTH one of its subsidiaries . Fitch considers the operational activities in
Malaysia and Indonesia as a strategic asset for Lotte Chemical ; turn
company name from LCTN just happened to include the name
Lotte also supports Fitch opinion about the availability of a strong relationship .
Credit profile of LCTH far stronger than LCTN credit profile ; due
a dominant market position in Malaysia , large scale , vertical integration
and its relationship with the 100 % shareholder, Lotte Chemical based in
South Korea .
Weak Credit Profile Standalone: standalone credit profile of fixed LCTN
weak with EBITDA margins are thin and volatile due to the lack of integration
backward and product diversification. The company's ability to generate cash
depends on the difference between ethylene - the raw material - and
polyethylene - as the final product. The low difference between the two products
The cause EBITDA margin fell below 2% during 2010-2013. level
debt - which does not include payments to related parties
- Also remained high at above 4.0x at the end of 2013. Fitch believes that the level of
debt will remain high due to the low EBITDA generated.
Indirect Liquidity Support of LCTH: LCTN buy almost all material
Lotte Chemical raw from Titan Trading, a subsidiary of LCTH. purchase
This covers about 85% of the company's cash operating costs and gain
high flexibility of payment. Receivables amounted to LCTH
USD140 million at the end of September 2013, compared to external borrowing
only amounted to IDR273 billion (USD23 million). LCTH also provide a guarantee
banking facilities of the company against LCTN although this facility is not
are used.
LCTN yet to decide how the company will manage the bond falls
due in 2015. However, Fitch believes that the company will be able to manage
The debt due to the relationship and the support it receives from the parent
company.
Strategically Important: Lotte Chemical LCTN represent interests in
Indonesia, the market with a growing middle class and above net importer
petrochemical products. In addition, Lotte Chemical also consider investing
great for a more integrated facility in Indonesia. Fitch
Lotte Chemical that have an interest in maintaining the sustainability of LCTN
because of the risk the reputation of having the same name if there is a disruption of
operational.
sensitivity rating
Positive: future developments that may, individually or
raise the collective level, among others:
- Improvement in the credit profile of LCTH without attenuation relationship with LCTH
Negative: future developments that may, individually or
lowering the collective inter alia:
- LCTH weakening or undermining the relationship with the credit profile of LCTH