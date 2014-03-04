(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term rating of PT Lotte Chemical Titan Nusantara at 'A + (idn)'. Outlook is stable. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings of bonds of IDR73 billion rupiah bonds and IDR200 billion Sukuk Ijarah respectively at 'A + (idn)'. Both bonds will mature in months June 2015.

LCTN rating reflects the strong relationship with the parent his company, Lotte Titan Chemicals Holding Sdn. Bhd.. (LCTH) based on Malaysia and the ultimate parent company, Lotte Chemical Corporation (Lotte Chemical) based in South Korea. Although the standalone financial performance of LCTN remains weak, the financial support that includes support for working capital substantial indirectly help LCTN manage liquidity.

National ranking in the category 'A' reflects the expectations of default risk low relative to other issuers or securities in Indonesia. however changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity to paid in a timely manner than the financial commitment shown by higher rating categories.

Factors Stage Actuator

Levels Linked With Parent : The stages of LCTN adjusted the credit profile of a 95% shareholder, LCTH . Fitch sees the strong relationship in law , operational , and strategic escorted them , in line with the parent and subsidiary methodology from Fitch . this relationship is seen from the warranty company from LCTH the banking facilities of LCTN and financing indirect raw materials purchased by LCTN from LCTH one of its subsidiaries . Fitch considers the operational activities in Malaysia and Indonesia as a strategic asset for Lotte Chemical ; turn company name from LCTN just happened to include the name Lotte also supports Fitch opinion about the availability of a strong relationship . Credit profile of LCTH far stronger than LCTN credit profile ; due a dominant market position in Malaysia , large scale , vertical integration and its relationship with the 100 % shareholder, Lotte Chemical based in South Korea .

Weak Credit Profile Standalone: standalone credit profile of fixed LCTN weak with EBITDA margins are thin and volatile due to the lack of integration backward and product diversification. The company's ability to generate cash depends on the difference between ethylene - the raw material - and polyethylene - as the final product. The low difference between the two products The cause EBITDA margin fell below 2% during 2010-2013. level debt - which does not include payments to related parties - Also remained high at above 4.0x at the end of 2013. Fitch believes that the level of debt will remain high due to the low EBITDA generated.

Indirect Liquidity Support of LCTH: LCTN buy almost all material Lotte Chemical raw from Titan Trading, a subsidiary of LCTH. purchase This covers about 85% of the company's cash operating costs and gain high flexibility of payment. Receivables amounted to LCTH USD140 million at the end of September 2013, compared to external borrowing only amounted to IDR273 billion (USD23 million). LCTH also provide a guarantee banking facilities of the company against LCTN although this facility is not are used.

LCTN yet to decide how the company will manage the bond falls due in 2015. However, Fitch believes that the company will be able to manage The debt due to the relationship and the support it receives from the parent company.

Strategically Important: Lotte Chemical LCTN represent interests in Indonesia, the market with a growing middle class and above net importer petrochemical products. In addition, Lotte Chemical also consider investing great for a more integrated facility in Indonesia. Fitch Lotte Chemical that have an interest in maintaining the sustainability of LCTN because of the risk the reputation of having the same name if there is a disruption of operational.

sensitivity rating

Positive: future developments that may, individually or raise the collective level, among others:

- Improvement in the credit profile of LCTH without attenuation relationship with LCTH

Negative: future developments that may, individually or lowering the collective inter alia:

- LCTH weakening or undermining the relationship with the credit profile of LCTH