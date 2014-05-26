(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating Long-Term Rating (IDR) Star Energy
Geothermal (Wayang Windu) Limited (SEG) at 'B +'. Outlook is Stable. At the same
time, Fitch has affirmed the senior debt (senior secured notes) of the company
USD 350 million, which will mature in 2020 at 'B +' with a Recovery Rating
(Recovery Rating) at 'RR4'
The ratings reflect the risks SEG innate geology of
operations and expansion capital intensive. The ratings also
measured considering the company's revenue, because the track record
good operational performance, as well as energy sales contract (ESC) term
long.
Factors Ranked movers
Terukurnya Income: Sales SEG based on ESC that ended in 2036
PT State Electricity Company (Persero) (PLN; BBB-/Stabil), which contains
rate adjustment for exchange rate changes and inflation. SEG has never faced
serious delay in payment of PLN in 2004.
Stable Operations: SEG operates by selfishness average net capacity factor
more than 95% - above the industry average - since the start of operations in the
, 2000. Geothermal resources, which is verified by an independent, capable
support large power plant 287MW (227MW capacity is now)
until 2039.
Geological risk: The ratings reflect the risks of geological SEG in
operating in a seismically active area, especially with the location of a single operation. will
However, this risk, reduced to a certain level by the insurance policy
covers most of the costs of generation, as well as business interruption during
24 months.
Expansion uncertain: The ratings SEG limited by uncertainties
associated with development potential. Capital expenditures for the addition
capacity with a large enough scale can be substantial in relation to the
SGE balance. Geothermal sources SEG mundukung new capacity additions and
the company continues to conduct a feasibility assessment of the capacity addition
Further, especially in connection with the negotiation rate increase by PLN and
excavations associated with rock permeability under
surface.
Adequate financial profile: Fitch expects to produce SEG
Annual EBITDA between USD 80juta and USD90juta, capital expenditures
limited to maintenance and not pay substantial dividends in
medium term, which will help to reduce the level of debt in
gradually in the next few years. Fitch also expects internal cash
generated will be sufficient to pay maturing bonds between
USD 30 million and USD 40 million per year between 2017 and 2019.
SEG funds from operations (FFO) - the level of net debt rose to 4.97x in 2013
from 2.97x in 2012. Increase in subordinated debt payments due
shareholders of USD 85juta. (Fitch does not treat this loan
as the mindless nature of subordinate debt and lack of interest expense),
as part of the refinancing of bonds in 2013.
Sensitivity rating:
Negative: future developments that may, individually or collective downgrade include:
- FFO - net debt levels exceed 5.0x and FFO interest coverage fell in
below 2.0x (1.7x in 2013), on an ongoing basis for both.
Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively raise the ranking
include:
- Ranking positive action is not expected within 12 to 18
months. However, Fitch will consider the ranking of positive action
when there kejalasan in SEG capital expenditure in the future, the
capitalization structure and when the company is able to reduce the level of debt in
sustainably below 3.5x.