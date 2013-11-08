(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has lowered the rating Foreign Currency Long-Term and Long-Term Rating Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk's (BTEL) basedin Indonesia to 'C' from 'CC'. At the same time, Fitch hasdowngraded the amount of USD380 million bond that will mature inMay 2015 which is fully guaranteed by BTEL to 'C' from 'CC'. RecoveryRating of the bond is 'RR4'.

Initiator Level Factors

Failure Coupon Pay: The ratings above lowered after BTELdo not pay a coupon USD21.8 million of unsecured senior debt securitiesamounting to USD380 million which will mature on 7 November 2013. In the provisionof debentures, the company has a grace period of 30 days forpay coupons before an event of default occurs.

Restructuring Creditors: Fitch believes that it will not likely BTEL obtain sources of liquidity required to pay a coupon in the longergrace period of time and the company will restructure part, orOverall, of its debt obligations.

Distressed Debt Exchange: Fitch will treat the debt restructuringof BTEL as a distressed debt exchange (DDE) if there is a reduction in thematerial to the initial conditions. For example if there is a reduction in principal orinterest, extension of maturity, redemption of debt with equity or changesfrom a cash interest payment-in-kind payment or interest paymentare not cash based. DDE will cause IDRs rank reduced toRestricted Default ('RD') from 'C'.

DDE offers: Fitch would treat cash offer for debt securities underDDE par value as if the acceptance is based on the minimum amount that will bewhen combined with the offer or agreement to amend the covenantslimit. If two of the above conditions does not occur, then the offer of cash inbelow the par value will not include DDE, unless other conditions clearlyindicates that the failure of most of the lenders to participatein the bidding process will lead to the failure of BTEL.

DDE could occur if the company's exchange offer (exchange offer) oroffers cash (cash tender) will be accepted if the holders of debt securitiesparticipate in the bidding process also approved changes to the conditionsagreement that would prejudice the position of holders of debt securities that are notparticipate.

Sensitivity rating

Positive: Positive action on the ratings given the limited possibilitiescompanies require debt restructuring. However, developments in the futurewhich may, individually or collectively, triggering downgrades betweenother:

-Capital increase, or

- M & A transactions with a larger operator or investor who is more powerful,although both situations are less likely to occur in the short term

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively,trigger levels drop to 'RD', among others:

- Completion of a distressed debt exchange BTEL, or

- Non-payment of the coupon within 30 days of grace period