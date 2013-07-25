(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook PT Ivo MasSingle (IMT) to Positive from Stable. National Long-Term Rating also been affirmed at 'AA (idn)'.

Factors Supporting rating:

Access to better funding: Revised outlook reflects the improvement of accessfunding the majority shareholder of Golden Agri Resources (GAR) against marketdebt and equity, with the GAR and its subsidiaries have been issueddebt instruments amounting to USD 1 billion in 2012. This implies thatbond investors are no longer shy away from the group because of the history of restructuringdebt, which previously limited the ability of the group to get funding.

Fitch considers that access to finance has improved GAR is an advantagethat directly impact its subsidiaries, including IMT, becausecompany largely depends on the inter-company debt to the planexpansion.

A strong relationship with the parent company: Rating reflects a strategic relationshipand strong operational with GAR. IMT contributes about 25% of theannual production of crude palm oil (CPO) and a group of embedded area. IMT alsoexport sales channeled through the group's business units, Golden Agri International(GAI), whereas GAR provide inter-company debt and puttingmanagement at IMT.

Acquisition solutions: IMT has completed the acquisition of three coconut plantationsnew palm in Kalimantan, thus increasing area as large industrial embedded23.460 hectares. With the average age of four to five years, management hopesThe new farm will contribute materially within the next 24 months tofront, and lower the average age of the overall crop be 15.9years from 17.4 years. These acquisitions also provide IMT-term growthstable secondary, especially with increasingly limited options toacquisitions.

Development of downstream capacity: IMT will start commercial operation of the facilityrefinery in 2015, with a capacity of 900 thousand tons / year. managementberestimasi the maximum 70% of the internal CPO production will be processed morefar into downstream products, which will change the composition of the company's productssignificantly from the majority of upstream products such as palm oil and palm kernel oil (PKO).

Fitch views this positively, because it increases the operational integration of the groupand lower costs due to reduced export tax rate fordownstream products.

Cyclical risk: Rating constrained by the cyclical risks inherent in CPOas a commodity product. Large-scale enterprise group, with downstream operationsestablished to help mitigate risk, as this provides economies of scaleand stability of operating margins. IMT ranking is also supported by the abilityand willingness GAR which has proven to provide financial support to theIMT, taking into account the important contribution of the IMT group.

