(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 22 (Fitch) Last week's decision by the U.S.
Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to designate MetLife (Insurer
Financial
Strength: AA-, Stable Outlook) a nonbank systematically
important financial
institution (SIFI) is neutral to the credit ratings of the
company, says Fitch
Ratings.
The FSOC had already announced a preliminarily decision to
designate MetLife a
nonbank SIFI on Sept. 4; thus, the FSOC's reaffirmation of the
decision was
expected.
The specifics of the enhanced supervision to which nonbank SIFIs
will be subject
have not been finalized, so it is not possible to determine
precisely what
effect, if any, such requirements would have on MetLife. Fitch
believes greater
Fed oversight would, however, likely include higher capital
requirements, which
could eventually have some modest influence over MetLife's
already strong
balance sheet fundamentals. Regardless, the capital-based
thresholds that we
count among MetLife's multiple rating drivers are expected to
remain consistent
with our prior views.
MetLife continues to openly contest its SIFI designation. The
company requested
a hearing with the FSOC following the Sept. 4 announcement, and
with Friday's
affirmation, MetLife again responded in disagreement, stating
that the company
has 30 days to seek judicial review under the Dodd-Frank Act.
MetLife becomes the fourth nonbank SIFI designated by the FSOC,
joining
Prudential, AIG and General Electric Capital Corporation, which
were designated
in 2013. The council's authority to subject large nonbank
financial institutions
to consolidated supervision and enhanced prudential standards is
granted under
Title I of the Dodd-Frank Act.
As noted in Fitch's affirmation of MetLife's credit ratings on
Dec. 15, the key
rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of the company's
ratings include an
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and a
GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
an NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, and a
GAAP fixed-charge coverage ratio below 5x.
Contact:
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
Insurance
+1 312 368 2089
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368 2061
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
