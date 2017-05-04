(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/NEW YORK, May 04 (Fitch) Direct risks for Mexican banks from renewed currency volatility should be mitigated by a low rate of dollarization on balance sheets amid relatively strict regulator limits on FX exposure, says Fitch Ratings. There may be some indirect asset quality risks, however, should renewed peso depreciation affect domestic consumer and investor confidence, and if higher rates dampen growth. The broad depreciation of the Mexican peso versus the US dollar in 2015-2016 has had only limited direct negative effects on bank profitability and credit quality. The MXN/USD exchange rate has averaged MXN19.90/USD thus far in 2017, versus an average exchange rate of MXN13.31/USD in 2014. Mexican banks have historically maintained low FX exposures with the Central Bank - Banxico - maintaining a limit of 15% of Tier 1 capital on foreign exchange positions. Fitch believes this is a relatively conservative limit. Bank balance sheets continue to indicate low levels of dollarization and they also tend to be active in hedging open positions to reduce currency mismatches. As of December 2016, the level of dollarization was approximately 13% and 12% for total funding and gross loans plus securities portfolio, respectively. Risk-weighted assets from FX operations represented 5.6% of bank's Tier 1 capital. Some specialized banks that are particularly active in FX trading may benefit from renewed volatility. Historically, their profitability has risen owing to wider spreads and greater demand for hedging products during periods of extended peso weakness. Peso depreciation can increase commercial banks' expenses due to some supplier payments being denominated in dollars. These can include credit card processors, payments technology and IT systems and platforms. However, these are not sufficiently large to have a material impact on net earnings or bank credit profiles. Indirect macroeconomic risks linked to currency weakness could pose greater challenges for Mexican banks over time. Some moderate asset quality deterioration from companies with unhedged positions in their balance sheets is likely if depreciation is coupled with a material slowdown in the economy and increased inflation. Currency volatility can weigh on investor and consumer confidence in Mexico while heightening inflationary pressures could prompt central bank monetary policy tightening and weigh on overall growth. The macroeconomic environment is a key factor contributing to Fitch's negative sector and ratings outlooks for Mexican banks in 2017. Uncertainty concerning U.S. trade policy is particularly pertinent to the sector outlook as well as to the broader economy and direction of the currency. Mexican banks are well capitalized though, and adequate funding and liquidity profiles should provide a measure of protection for credit profiles amid the uncertainty. 