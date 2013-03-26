(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects challenges ahead for its rated mid-tier U.S. bank portfolio, given the low interest rate environment and increased regulatory costs, as discussed in a report published today. Fitch's mid-tier regional group comprises banks with total assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for this group are relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB' and a high of 'A+'. This group typically lags their large regional bank counterparts by asset size, geographic footprint and product/revenue diversification. The majority of the mid-tier group continues to show improving asset quality metrics. The most problematic loan categories through the credit cycle such as construction and closed-end home equity loans have largely been reduced to manageable levels. Commercial lending continues to be a bright spot for the banking industry. Mid-tier banks have realized strong commercial growth in both 2011 and 2012. Commercial loans now rank as the largest loan category among the mid-tier banks based on the group median. Pre crisis both residential real estate and commercial real estate loans (including construction and development) were typically the largest loan category. As asset quality issues become more manageable for banks, Fitch anticipates new challenges ahead for the mid-tier regional bank universe. Most notably, low interest rates are placing pressure on net interest margins and earnings. Fitch believes earnings pressures will be exacerbated by slowing reserve releases and funding costs which are approaching its floor for many institutions. The overall rate environment and earnings profiles of the mid-tier banks makes significant capital growth in 2013 unlikely for most banks given where shareholder returns stand. The full report 'Mid-Tier Regional Bank Periodic Review: New Challenges Replace Asset Quality Issues of the Past' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Mid-Tier Regional Bank Periodic Review: New Challenges Replace Asset Quality Issues of the Past' Applicable Criteria and Related Research Mid-Tier Regional Bank Periodic Review here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.