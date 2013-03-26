(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects challenges
ahead for its rated
mid-tier U.S. bank portfolio, given the low interest rate
environment and
increased regulatory costs, as discussed in a report published
today.
Fitch's mid-tier regional group comprises banks with total
assets ranging from
$10 billion to $36 billion. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
for this group are
relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB' and a high of 'A+'. This
group typically
lags their large regional bank counterparts by asset size,
geographic footprint
and product/revenue diversification.
The majority of the mid-tier group continues to show improving
asset quality
metrics. The most problematic loan categories through the credit
cycle such as
construction and closed-end home equity loans have largely been
reduced to
manageable levels.
Commercial lending continues to be a bright spot for the banking
industry.
Mid-tier banks have realized strong commercial growth in both
2011 and 2012.
Commercial loans now rank as the largest loan category among the
mid-tier banks
based on the group median. Pre crisis both residential real
estate and
commercial real estate loans (including construction and
development) were
typically the largest loan category.
As asset quality issues become more manageable for banks, Fitch
anticipates new
challenges ahead for the mid-tier regional bank universe. Most
notably, low
interest rates are placing pressure on net interest margins and
earnings. Fitch
believes earnings pressures will be exacerbated by slowing
reserve releases and
funding costs which are approaching its floor for many
institutions. The overall
rate environment and earnings profiles of the mid-tier banks
makes significant
capital growth in 2013 unlikely for most banks given where
shareholder returns
stand.
The full report 'Mid-Tier Regional Bank Periodic Review: New
Challenges Replace
Asset Quality Issues of the Past' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
