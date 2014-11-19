(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) Despite one of the worst macroeconomic settings in recent quarters, reflected in Brazil's weak GDP growth (Fitch's expectation of 0.4% for 2014), small and midsized Brazilian banks saw reduced but adequate profits in 3Q14, according to Fitch Ratings. During the most recent quarter, Brazilian midsized banks resumed loan growth, with a 4% average expansion among the eight listed midsized Brazilian banks rated by Fitch. Asset quality remained good in most cases due to these banks' expertise in adequately structuring their loan exposures, backed by stronger collateral coverage, especially in the small and medium enterprise (SME) universe. However, some banks, like Banco Pine, showed signs of asset quality deterioration and increased credit costs. In times of lower economic activity, Fitch believes that the SME segment is one of the most sensitive to weak economic performance, as these companies' cash flows are more sensitive and it becomes harder for them to access adequate financing. Active monitoring and continued limited appetite for riskier industries and clients should determine whether this group of banks may be more or less affected by greater asset quality deterioration. With strong liquidity positions due to the continued subdued loan growth and the longer tenor structure of their funding, these banks' recurring incomes have also benefited from recent increases in domestic interest rates (Selic at 11.25% in October 2014 vs. 9.0% in September 2013). The subdued economic environment that allowed some banks to revise their strategies, implement turnaround plans, adjust their cost structures and make important shifts in their business models should continue. Over the last 18 months, some banks were able to carry out M&A transactions and organizational reorganizations involving agreements and joint ventures with larger players and to redefine their strategy to face the increasingly competitive market and recent changes in the operating environment. Anticipating such weakened conditions, most of the midsized Brazilian banks, such as Daycoval and ABC, favored stronger collateral coverage and better risks, despite lower returns, to further minimize the potential of default on payroll loans, for example. Overall, Fitch notes a slight improvement in these banks' asset quality indicators, which reflect their conservative risk appetite. Considering the challenging environment for the rest of the year and 2015, Fitch expects some pressures on asset quality for the banking industry as a whole. However, this deterioration should be manageable. A larger than expected economic contraction and/or a deterioration on employment figures may result in larger pressures for the industry, especially those with larger exposures to unsecured lending or on the lower end of the SME segment. The aforementioned banks may benefit under this scenario from their conservative approaches to lending and strategies to enhance collateral and reduce the exposure to the lower end of SMEs. However, this can also lead to some increase in concentration of the portfolios. Given the high level of liquidity in the market and the adequate asset liability management verified in these midsized banks, neither funding nor capital should be a concern. These banks have closely managed their funding and capital needs, forecasting the overall economic situation in 2015, which will also depend on the new economic team to be appointed by the government. 