(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 19 (Fitch) Despite one of the worst
macroeconomic settings in
recent quarters, reflected in Brazil's weak GDP growth (Fitch's
expectation of
0.4% for 2014), small and midsized Brazilian banks saw reduced
but adequate
profits in 3Q14, according to Fitch Ratings.
During the most recent quarter, Brazilian midsized banks resumed
loan growth,
with a 4% average expansion among the eight listed midsized
Brazilian banks
rated by Fitch. Asset quality remained good in most cases due to
these banks'
expertise in adequately structuring their loan exposures, backed
by stronger
collateral coverage, especially in the small and medium
enterprise (SME)
universe. However, some banks, like Banco Pine, showed signs of
asset quality
deterioration and increased credit costs. In times of lower
economic activity,
Fitch believes that the SME segment is one of the most sensitive
to weak
economic performance, as these companies' cash flows are more
sensitive and it
becomes harder for them to access adequate financing.
Active monitoring and continued limited appetite for riskier
industries and
clients should determine whether this group of banks may be more
or less
affected by greater asset quality deterioration. With strong
liquidity positions
due to the continued subdued loan growth and the longer tenor
structure of their
funding, these banks' recurring incomes have also benefited from
recent
increases in domestic interest rates (Selic at 11.25% in October
2014 vs. 9.0%
in September 2013).
The subdued economic environment that allowed some banks to
revise their
strategies, implement turnaround plans, adjust their cost
structures and make
important shifts in their business models should continue. Over
the last 18
months, some banks were able to carry out M&A transactions and
organizational
reorganizations involving agreements and joint ventures with
larger players and
to redefine their strategy to face the increasingly competitive
market and
recent changes in the operating environment.
Anticipating such weakened conditions, most of the midsized
Brazilian banks,
such as Daycoval and ABC, favored stronger collateral coverage
and better risks,
despite lower returns, to further minimize the potential of
default on payroll
loans, for example. Overall, Fitch notes a slight improvement in
these banks'
asset quality indicators, which reflect their conservative risk
appetite.
Considering the challenging environment for the rest of the year
and 2015, Fitch
expects some pressures on asset quality for the banking industry
as a whole.
However, this deterioration should be manageable. A larger than
expected
economic contraction and/or a deterioration on employment
figures may result in
larger pressures for the industry, especially those with larger
exposures to
unsecured lending or on the lower end of the SME segment. The
aforementioned
banks may benefit under this scenario from their conservative
approaches to
lending and strategies to enhance collateral and reduce the
exposure to the
lower end of SMEs. However, this can also lead to some increase
in concentration
of the portfolios.
Given the high level of liquidity in the market and the adequate
asset liability
management verified in these midsized banks, neither funding nor
capital should
be a concern. These banks have closely managed their funding and
capital needs,
forecasting the overall economic situation in 2015, which will
also depend on
the new economic team to be appointed by the government.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
