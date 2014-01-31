(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 31 (Fitch) The expected passage of a new
five-year farm bill
next week will end an impasse in Congress over the extension of
federal support
to US agriculture. Bipartisan backing for the bill ends a long
period of
uncertainty over federal support, but Fitch Ratings believes the
legislation
should only have a minor impact on credit quality for banks in
the Farm Credit
System (FCS) and agricultural borrowers.
The House passed the bill on Jan. 29, and the Senate appears
likely to follow
suit and send the bill to the president for his signature next
week. The bill
extends funding for key crop insurance programs, price supports
and the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through 2018. The end
of the farm bill
debate should allow farm lenders and borrowers to plan more
effectively, without
fear of dramatic changes to federal farm policy over the next
few years.
The bill ends funding of direct payments to farmers, regardless
of how much they
produce. While this could hurt smaller farmers, the overall
impact on US farm
incomes is expected be relatively small. The direct-payments
program totaled $5
billion annually, compared with an estimated 2013 gross cash
income of $450
billion for US farmers.
The more significant element of the bill is the extension of
federal subsidies
for crop insurance premiums. The federal government covers
approximately 62% of
these premiums, a material financial contribution that is likely
to have a real
cash flow impact for crop farmers. The bill also includes an
extension of the
dairy program that will offer milk producers more certainty
regarding future
payments.
The more important issue for FCS credit quality over coming
years will likely be
the expected slowdown in farmland price appreciation. After
several years of
rapid rises in farmland values, prices appear to have begun
plateauing over
recent periods. This would represent a bigger threat to farm
asset quality than
anything included in the new farm bill. However, Fitch believes
that reasonable
steps have been taken by the FCS to mitigate potential credit
deterioration,
such as debt caps per acre and maximum loan-to-value limits
below the typical
regulatory threshold.
