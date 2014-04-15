(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 15 (Fitch) TIAA-CREF's planned acquisition of
Nuveen Investments
(Nuveen) will have a minimal impact on Nuveen's closed-end fund
business and
credit ratings on Nuveen's closed-end fund preferred securities
will be
unaffected, according to Fitch Ratings.
Each of the Nuveen closed-end funds rated by Fitch is a
Registered Investment
Company, as defined under the 1940 Act and operates as an
independent entity,
with boards of directors that are separate from that of Nuveen.
Since the
ratings are based primarily on the structural protections and
asset coverage
available to preferred shareholders as well as the capabilities
of Nuveen as an
investment advisor, Fitch does not expect to take any rating
actions on the
preferred stock issued by the closed-end funds as a result of
the acquisition.
Fitch rates $8.9 billion of preferred stock issued by 52 Nuveen
closed-end
funds, with $30.1 billion of assets under management.
On April 14, 2014, TIAA-CREF announced an agreement to acquire
Nuveen for $6.25
billion, inclusive of Nuveen's outstanding debt. The boards of
directors at both
TIAA-CREF and Nuveen each have approved the transaction, which
is expected to be
complete by year-end 2014. The boards of directors and
shareholders of Nuveen's
closed-end funds also have to approve the transaction.
It is expected that Nuveen will operate as a separate and
independent subsidiary
within TIAA-CREF's asset management business and continue its
present operating
model. The investment teams at both organizations are expected
to remain
separate. Leadership across Nuveen and its investment affiliates
are expected to
remain intact, with Nuveen management teams retaining their
current roles.
