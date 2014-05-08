(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Banking Capital Markets
Update: 1Q14 (Solid
FICC Results Drive Overall Higher Revenues)
here
NEW YORK, May 08 (Fitch) Capital markets revenues at the major
U.S. banks
continue to be constrained, according to Fitch Ratings, by
macroeconomic
conditions, Fed tapering concerns, and regulatory costs. These
issues will
likely persist for the remainder of 2014, but will be partially
offset by an
improved corporate M&A environment and equity underwriting.
Revenues from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC)
trading were down
13% from a relatively strong first quarter 2013 (1Q'13). The
year-over-year
decline reflects the limitations imposed by new regulations and
uncertain debt
markets. Fitch notes, however, that equity market revenues could
experience an
uptick, particularly if global stock market performance remains
positive.
Renewed confidence in the corporate sector has spurred an
increase in M&A
activity as companies seek to deploy large cash balances
accumulated
post-crisis. While 1Q advisory fees were modestly lower from
last quarter, Fitch
expects the remainder of 2014 to be stronger, as the number and
size of
announced M&A transactions has increased significantly.
Overall, capital markets revenues were mixed for the five
largest banks.
Results increased 23% from a difficult 4Q'13, but declined on a
year-over-year
basis, down 6% and 25% from 1Q'13 and 1Q'12, respectively.
For further commentary, the report 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets
Update: 1Q14'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the
link. The report
covers the five large U.S. global trading and universal banks
(Bank of America,
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley).
Contact:
Tara Kriss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0369
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.