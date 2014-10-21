(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Fall 2014)
here
NEW YORK, October 21 (Fitch) Disjointed results of late for U.S.
single-family
housing should not prevent more consistent growth for next year,
according to
Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the 'Chalk Line'.
Consistent economic growth, robust employment gains, attractive
affordability
and a steady easing of credit standards should accelerate an
upturn for housing
following a subpar 2014. That said, 'all eyes will once again
be on the spring
selling season as a key indicator of how robust housing demand
will be in 2015,'
said Managing Director and lead homebuilding analyst Robert
Curran.
Fitch now projects single-family starts to improve 3% to 636,000
as multifamily
volume grows almost 17.5% to 361,000. Fitch expects total starts
for 2014 to
come in at approximately one million. Fitch also projects new
home sales to
advance about 1.5% to 436,000 while existing home volume is
expected to decline
6% to 4.785 million, largely due to fewer distressed homes for
sale. In 2015,
single-family starts should expand 18% and multi-family volume
gain 7%. New
home sales should improve 18%, while existing home sales rise
5%.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
during the balance of 2014 and in 2015, reflecting a continued,
moderate
cyclical improvement in overall construction activity over the
next 15 months.
There is potential for a few positive outlooks and/or upgrades.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of second-quarter 2014 (2Q'14)
and comment on
expectations for the 3Q'14 and years 2014 and 2015 during a
teleconference to be
held tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. ET (separate press release to
follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Fall 2014'
includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 2Q'14,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided;
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective;
--Recovery ratings are detailed for five single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits;
--The aging of the housing stock is discussed;
--A new study by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies,
'Housing
America's Older Adults' is referenced;
--Highlights of the NAHB's study of the characteristics of
subdivisions are
provided;
--Data and commentary are provided for NAHB's 55+ housing market
index;
--Market penetration by the top 5 and top 10 builders in the
largest metro
markets for 2013 is noted as are major public builders'
positions in the top 50
metro housing markets for 2013;
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated
and a summary of
historical foreclosure filings is presented;
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
government
housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, AD&C financing, national
home pricing
trends, demographics, cash sales, lumber prices, Fannie
Mae/Freddie Mac, the
FHFA, FHA, VA, the MBS market, underwriting standards, owning
vs. renting,
eminent domain, historical perspective on lot and home prices,
trends in home
sizes and surveys about potential home ownership; and
--Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2014 and 2015
have been
updated.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest
Research' or by
clicking on the above link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.