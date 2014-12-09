(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 09 (Fitch) With the exception of Colombia,
asset growth of
Andean banks is expected to decelerate in 2015 due in part to
lower economic
growth compared with the three-year period ending in 2013 and
tighter credit
conditions in some markets, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
"Reduced economic growth in 2014 could pressure banking sectors'
loan growth and
profitability into 2015, particularly if sluggish global demand
for commodity
exports is sustained. Colombia and Peru remain bright spots due
to the
authorities' ability to implement countercyclical policies
supporting GDP growth
and credit demand," said Theresa Paiz Fredel, Senior Director.
Colombian and Peruvian banks continue to benefit from proactive
and mostly
supportive regulation. Conversely, Ecuadorian and Venezuelan
banks face greater
regulatory uncertainty and the possibility of more government
intervention. For
Venezuelan banks, stable financial indicators belie increasing
exposure to a
speculative-grade sovereign and an unstable operating
environment.
Andean banks may see minor deterioration in loan quality
metrics, particularly
in the consumer loans segment. However, in Colombia and Peru,
solid earnings and
adequate capitalization, as well as excess reserves, offset the
risks.
Regulations in Ecuador and Venezuela limit margins and fee
income, incentivizing
banks to decrease corporate sector exposure and increase
exposure to microcredit
and consumer loans, which exhibit higher levels of delinquency.
Besides Venezuela, all banking systems in the region are likely
to sustain their
capital positions through stable profitability, with Colombia
and Peru in the
strongest positions.
The full report, '2015 Outlook: Andean Banks' is avaialable at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
