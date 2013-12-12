(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Southern European Banks here BARCELONA/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its outlook for southern European banks is mixed for 2014. Of its rated financial institutions in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Andorra and Malta, 60% are currently on Negative Outlook. However, the picture varies markedly by country, with all banks in Greece and Malta on Stable Outlook, all Portuguese banks on Negative Outlook, and the majority of Spanish and Italian banks on Negative Outlook. While the features of banking systems in the region vary, they are all affected by relatively weak economic prospects, despite an expected return to very modest GDP growth for all countries except Cyprus in 2014. The subdued operating environment will continue to fuel asset quality pressures and Fitch anticipates further NPL ratio growth, albeit generally at a slower pace than in 2012 and 2013. We expect lending volumes to remain low. Profitability prospects are limited in view of low interest rates and volumes and income from debt securities will remain a material earnings contributor. Net income for the aggregate region should benefit from a reduction in impairment charges, although they will remain high, after heavy provisioning in 2012 and 2013, and also from more competitive funding costs and the impact of cost reduction efforts. Banks in the region largely meet capital requirements and Fitch believes that further capital building efforts will be prioritised to offset asset quality risk and weak earnings prospects, but also in the context of Basel III rules. However, Fitch does not discard the possibility of additional capital requirements for individual banks, but also assumes that banking systems in the region that have needed external support should do relatively well in next year's asset quality reviews given the scrutiny that they have already been subjected to. This will also depend on the criteria applied. The funding and liquidity profiles of banks in southern Europe have generally stabilised, with the exception mainly of Greece and Cyprus, where funding imbalances persist. In 2014, in the absence of severe macroeconomic shocks, liquidity will continue to be supported by deleveraging. However, many banks continue to rely on central bank funding, underlining vulnerabilities. Fitch sees some Viability Rating (VR) upside for southern European banks in 2014, notably for recapitalised banks that successfully implement their restructuring as planned, contain asset quality pressures and return to sustained profits for their core banking activities. Failure to do so may result in VR downgrades. Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors may be affected by changes in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity of support for senior creditors, as indicated in Fitch's "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths, both dated 11 September 2013. Consequently, banks with support-driven IDRs may be at risk of negative rating momentum in the medium term, unless they can compensate for this by an improved standalone profile as expressed by their VR. For more details on our expectations for southern European banks in the coming year, see "2014 Outlook: Southern European Banks", at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.