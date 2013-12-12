(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says its
outlook for
southern European banks is mixed for 2014. Of its rated
financial institutions
in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Andorra and Malta,
60% are currently
on Negative Outlook. However, the picture varies markedly by
country, with all
banks in Greece and Malta on Stable Outlook, all Portuguese
banks on Negative
Outlook, and the majority of Spanish and Italian banks on
Negative Outlook.
While the features of banking systems in the region vary, they
are all affected
by relatively weak economic prospects, despite an expected
return to very modest
GDP growth for all countries except Cyprus in 2014. The subdued
operating
environment will continue to fuel asset quality pressures and
Fitch anticipates
further NPL ratio growth, albeit generally at a slower pace than
in 2012 and
2013. We expect lending volumes to remain low.
Profitability prospects are limited in view of low interest
rates and volumes
and income from debt securities will remain a material earnings
contributor. Net
income for the aggregate region should benefit from a reduction
in impairment
charges, although they will remain high, after heavy
provisioning in 2012 and
2013, and also from more competitive funding costs and the
impact of cost
reduction efforts.
Banks in the region largely meet capital requirements and Fitch
believes that
further capital building efforts will be prioritised to offset
asset quality
risk and weak earnings prospects, but also in the context of
Basel III rules.
However, Fitch does not discard the possibility of additional
capital
requirements for individual banks, but also assumes that banking
systems in the
region that have needed external support should do relatively
well in next
year's asset quality reviews given the scrutiny that they have
already been
subjected to. This will also depend on the criteria applied.
The funding and liquidity profiles of banks in southern Europe
have generally
stabilised, with the exception mainly of Greece and Cyprus,
where funding
imbalances persist. In 2014, in the absence of severe
macroeconomic shocks,
liquidity will continue to be supported by deleveraging.
However, many banks
continue to rely on central bank funding, underlining
vulnerabilities.
Fitch sees some Viability Rating (VR) upside for southern
European banks in
2014, notably for recapitalised banks that successfully
implement their
restructuring as planned, contain asset quality pressures and
return to
sustained profits for their core banking activities. Failure to
do so may result
in VR downgrades.
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors may be affected by
changes in Fitch's
assumptions around the propensity of support for senior
creditors, as indicated
in Fitch's "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and
"Bank Support:
Likely Rating Paths, both dated 11 September 2013. Consequently,
banks with
support-driven IDRs may be at risk of negative rating momentum
in the medium
term, unless they can compensate for this by an improved
standalone profile as
expressed by their VR.
For more details on our expectations for southern European banks
in the coming
year, see "2014 Outlook: Southern European Banks", at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
