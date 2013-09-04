(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 04 (Fitch) A new reverse repurchase
agreement (repo)
facility under consideration by the U.S. Federal Reserve may
prove attractive to
money market funds (MMFs) and help offset the diminishing supply
of eligible
short-term securities, according to Fitch Ratings. The repo
facility, as
proposed, would be an appropriate investment for rated MMFs and
would be exempt
from Fitch's normal counterparty limits.
While the Fed has expressed an interest in this facility, there
has been no
indication of when this tool would be implemented, if at all.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its recent July 30-31
meeting discussed
establishing a fixed-rate, overnight repo facility wherein
market participants,
including certain MMFs, would be eligible to lend cash to the
U.S. Federal
Reserve on an overnight basis, collateralized by securities held
by the U.S.
Federal Reserve. The repo facility is an additional tool for the
U.S. Federal
Reserve to manage a reversal of its quantitative easing program
and money market
interest rates by lending securities for a set period of time in
order to
withdraw cash from the banking system.
This facility could provide much needed supply of short-term,
liquid investments
for money market funds, as traditional banking counterparties
are reducing the
amount of available short-term repo in response to regulatory
pressures and
structural changes in the repo markets.
Fitch's current MMF rating criteria caps repo exposures backed
by government and
agency securities at 25% for counterparties rated 'A' or better.
However, given
the essentially risk-free nature of the U.S. Federal Reserve as
counterparty and
the preliminary terms of the structure, participation in this
program would not
be subject to this 25% limit. The program would expand MMFs'
investment
opportunities in light of constrained asset supply and offer a
high quality,
liquid investment option.
