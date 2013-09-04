(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 04 (Fitch) A new reverse repurchase agreement (repo) facility under consideration by the U.S. Federal Reserve may prove attractive to money market funds (MMFs) and help offset the diminishing supply of eligible short-term securities, according to Fitch Ratings. The repo facility, as proposed, would be an appropriate investment for rated MMFs and would be exempt from Fitch's normal counterparty limits. While the Fed has expressed an interest in this facility, there has been no indication of when this tool would be implemented, if at all. The U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes from its recent July 30-31 meeting discussed establishing a fixed-rate, overnight repo facility wherein market participants, including certain MMFs, would be eligible to lend cash to the U.S. Federal Reserve on an overnight basis, collateralized by securities held by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The repo facility is an additional tool for the U.S. Federal Reserve to manage a reversal of its quantitative easing program and money market interest rates by lending securities for a set period of time in order to withdraw cash from the banking system. This facility could provide much needed supply of short-term, liquid investments for money market funds, as traditional banking counterparties are reducing the amount of available short-term repo in response to regulatory pressures and structural changes in the repo markets. Fitch's current MMF rating criteria caps repo exposures backed by government and agency securities at 25% for counterparties rated 'A' or better. However, given the essentially risk-free nature of the U.S. Federal Reserve as counterparty and the preliminary terms of the structure, participation in this program would not be subject to this 25% limit. The program would expand MMFs' investment opportunities in light of constrained asset supply and offer a high quality, liquid investment option. Contact: Gwen Fink-Stone, J.D. Associate Director Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 +1 212 908-9128 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director FitchWire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.