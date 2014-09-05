(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch says that Modern Land
(China) Co.,
Limited's (Modern Land China; B/Stable) Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings
(B/Stable) are not immediately affected by the resignation of
Chief Executive
Officer Mr. Zhong Tianxiang and Chief Financial Officer Mr. Fan
Qingguo on 26
August 2014. The two executives have also been redesignated as
non-executive
directors.
Fitch will continue to monitor developments at Modern Land China
and may
consider negative rating actions if the company's operational
and financial
performance is negatively impacted by the change in leadership.
The ratings are
underpinned by Modern Land China's credit metrics, which are
within thresholds
at which Fitch may consider negative rating action.
Modern Land China's 1H14 results are in line with Fitch's
expectations. Modern
Land China's contracted sales grew 36% y-o-y to CNY2.28bn in
1H14 and its gross
profit margin was stable at 45.9% compared with 43.5% a year
earlier. Modern
Land China's net debt to adjusted inventory rose to 38% at
end-1H14 from a net
cash position at end-2013 as the company acquired land to
increase its business
scale. Fitch expects the credit metrics to improve in 2H14,
driven by a larger
number of sales launches and lower land premium payments. The
company's
unrestricted cash balance of CNY1.9bn (USD309m) at end-June 2014
and the USD125m
raised from senior notes issued on July 2014 provide liquidity
for it to repay
short-term borrowings of CNY0.9bn and outstanding land premium
of CNY700m as at
end-June 2014.
Modern Land China's President and Executive Director Mr. Zhang
Peng, who was
appointed to this post in January 2014, will assume the
day-to-day
responsibilities of the chief executive. Mr. Wang Qiang, who was
appointed
Director of Financial Centre of Modern Land China on December
2013 and Vice
President in August 2014, will take over the responsibilities of
the CFO. Both
Mr. Zhang and Mr. Wang have more than 10 years' experience
working in Modern
Land China and have been actively involved in the company's
strategic and
financial matters since their respective appointments earlier
this year. The
company's 1H14 results show that the company's strategic
direction and
operations have remained intact since their appointments early
this year.
