Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that it continues to expect a moderate deterioration in bank asset quality across many emerging markets (EMs) as loan books season following recent credit growth. However, in most cases Fitch believes still solid economic performance will help to limit increases in non-performing loans (NPLs), and banks' profits and capital should comfortably absorb impairment charges. The most notable exception is China, although Negative Outlooks also remain in India, Slovenia, Argentina and Venezuela.

Asset quality in China remains a concern given the magnitude and pace of credit growth. A rising share of new credit, particularly among mid-tier banks, is being booked off-balance sheet, complicating risk assessments. Loss-absorption capacity is under pressure, and is likely to be more of an issue as loans season. Most banks can absorb a rise in delinquencies to mid-single digits, after which government support may be required.

Fitch expects Indian banks' NPL ratios to increase gradually over the next few quarters due to the economic slowdown and significant restructured, but currently performing, infrastructure loans. However, profits and reserves should absorb credit costs, and the authorities remain committed to supporting government banks' capital. Outlooks in other EM Asia banking sectors are stable due to only a moderate expected increase in credit costs, strong profit and sound capitalisation.

The sharper-than-expected deceleration of the Brazilian economy, following recent rapid credit expansion, is causing somewhat higher impairment in retail/SME portfolios, and the lower policy rate has put some pressure on margins. However, most banks' still comfortable capital and liquidity mitigate these concerns. Elsewhere in LatAm, Outlooks are Stable in Mexico, Chile, Peru and Colombia, but Negative on Argentine and Venezuelan banks due to potential macro rebalancing/volatility.

Turkish banks' credit metrics have remained sound after recent rapid credit growth and the slowdown in 2012. Fitch expects only a moderate increase in NPLs as loan books season, with economic growth supporting credit quality. Further erosion of still sound capital and funding ratios should be limited, given expected loan growth of 15%-20%.

In Russia, Fitch has concerns about rapid retail loan growth, legacy corporate asset quality problems, tighter capital and a slowing economy. Solid performance and capital at some banks mitigate these risks, while others are more vulnerable. Progress with loan book clean-ups in Kazakhstan and Ukraine remains limited.

Slovenian banks need significant recapitalisation due to increasing, and weakly reserved, NPLs. Elsewhere in central and eastern Europe, there are signs of NPLs stabilising in some of the weaker markets, and parent banks remain supportive. Government stimulus, in particular through infrastructure spending, should support growth in the GCC, aiding banks' performance and asset quality, but legacy NPLs are significant in the UAE and Kuwait. Lower NPLs at South African banks have been driven in part by low interest rates, but consumer loan growth creates downside risks.

82% of EM bank IDRs had a Stable Outlook at end-Q113. 15% of ratings had a Negative Outlook/Watch, with concentrations in India, Slovenia, Venezuela and Argentina, but this was down from 18% at end-Q312 as South African and Belarusian banks' Outlooks were revised to Stable following sovereign credit profile changes.

