(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects total U.S. retail sales growth in the 4% range in 2014, a modest increase over expected 2013 figures that reflects slight improvement in both the employment rate and real wages. Overall, Fitch is maintaining a stable credit outlook for U.S. retailers in 2014. However, the modest negative tilt to rating activity will continue, given ongoing top-line pressure on some large industry participants. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong for most U.S. retailers with solid levels of cash and unused bank lines, most of which do not expire until 2016 or further. Debt maturities for 2014-2015 remain manageable for investment grade retailers. In the high yield segment, most retail issuers took advantage of favorable credit conditions in 2013 to extend maturities well beyond 2015. There is some potential for LBO or acquisition activity, and debt-financed dividend payments or share buybacks, but Fitch expects the pace to moderate significantly given the strong level of activity in 2013. Fitch's 2014 sales growth projections assume 2%-3% in same store sales. Store growth is expected to be modest given the overstored profile of the retail industry. Consumer electronic and office furniture store closings will offset some moderate square footage growth in the discount space and ongoing rapid growth in the dollar store segment. The ability to maintain market share remains a key challenge for many traditional retailers, in view of the strong growth in online sales on top of the continued encroachment by discount formats. Traditional retailers that are willing and capable of investing in a multichannel strategy will continue to drive market share gains at the expense of retailers that struggle to maintain relevance in a mature but dynamic sector. Fitch expects 2013 holiday sales to grow in the 3%-4% range, in line with The National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts that November and December sales will increase 3.9% year over year to $602 billion. The full '2014 Outlook: U.S. Retailing' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The report provides analysis for each retail company in Fitch's portfolio. Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Philip Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Isabel Hu, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0672 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Retailing (Fight for Share-of-Wallet Continues) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.