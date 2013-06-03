(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Global Corporate Rating
Activity Update â€”
First Quarter 2013
here
NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) The rating drift remained net negative
for global
corporate issuers in the first-quarter of 2013 (1Q'13),
according to a new
report by Fitch Ratings, Inc. Downgrades topped upgrades by a
margin of 1.3 to
1 even with 4Q'12 results. However, rating activity was overall
more subdued at
the beginning of this year. Downgrades affected 2.6% of issuers
and upgrades
1.9%, both down from the prior quarter's 3.5% and 2.7%,
respectively.
Global financial institution downgrades of 2.2% lagged upgrades
of 2.4% in the
first quarter - a tight ratio but nonetheless the second
consecutive quarter of
net positive rating activity for financial institutions and a
reversal of a more
than four-year-long trend of credit deterioration. However,
across global
industrials, downgrades of 2.9% continued to exceed upgrades of
1.6%.
The impact of EMEA sovereign downgrades to Italy, Cyprus, Egypt
and South Africa
were felt in the first quarter, affecting financial entities and
contributing to
an overall EMEA ratio of corporate downgrades to upgrades of 2.7
to 1.
Downgrades topped upgrades across emerging market industrials
and financial
entities at the start of the year, for the first time since
early 2012. In
contrast, the rating activity mix for developed market issuers
remained steady.
Downgrades continued to outpace upgrades 1.3 to 1.
The Fitch-rated global corporate issuer default rate remained in
check at 0.18%
year to date, mimicking results from the same period a year
earlier. Fitch
registered five corporate defaults in the first quarter. All
involved
speculative-grade rated entities ('BB-' or lower).
The share of global corporate issuers assigned a Negative
Outlook dipped to 13%
at the end of March from 14% in December. The share of issuers
carrying a
Positive Outlook held firm at 5% quarter over quarter.
For a full review of global rating activity by region and
industry through
1Q'13, please see Fitch's new report titled 'Global Corporate
Rating Activity
Update - First Quarter 2013', available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Credit Market Research'.
Contact:
Charlotte Needham
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0794
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Mariarosa Verde
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
