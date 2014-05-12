(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
following the
implementation of its revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
published in March
2014, the ratings of 11 covered bond programmes saw their
Outlook being revised
to Positive, 27 being revised to or remaining on Negative and 90
being revised
to or remaining on Stable. One other programme is on Rating
Watch Evolving and
another on Rating Watch Negative.
As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has
assigned Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplifts to each rated programme
where applicable.
The IDR uplifts result from the implementation of recent updates
to Fitch's
criteria to take account of the favourable position for covered
bonds in the new
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) in the European
Union and in the
bank resolution framework in Switzerland.
The covered bonds Rating Outlooks also take into account the
relevant Negative
Outlooks on banks' IDRs announced by Fitch on 26 March 2014 (see
"Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support" and "Fitch
Revises Outlooks on 18 EU State-sponsored Banks to Negative on
Weakening
Support"). Twenty two programmes remain on Stable Outlook even
though the
Outlook on the respective issuer's IDR was revised to Negative
due to weakening
support. This is because the assigned IDR uplift is expected to
compensate for
any potential downgrade of a given bank's IDR to its Viability
Rating (VR).
Fitch will review the covered bonds ratings currently on
Positive Outlook over
the coming weeks, once the text of the BRRD is signed by
representatives of the
European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, which
Fitch expects
to be in mid-May. The ratings could be upgraded if the
overcollateralisation
(OC) taken into account by the agency provides sufficient
protection for a
higher rating.
The ratings of all covered bonds will continue to be monitored
on an ongoing
basis. In the event that an issuer's (or reference issuer's) IDR
is downgraded,
the agency will consider whether or not the IDR uplift is
sufficient to
compensate for the IDR downgrade to determine the rating impact
for affected
covered bonds.
In addition, Fitch expects its breakeven OC levels for the
existing ratings to
decrease for some programmes. This would apply to programmes
with a Stable
Outlook, if the combination of the issuer IDR (or reference IDR)
and the IDR
uplift leads to a covered bond rating on a probability of
default (PD) basis
within two - or, at speculative grade, three - notches of the
current covered
bonds rating. In these cases, the covered bonds can be rated
under Fitch
criteria based solely on recoveries given default. In such a
scenario, Fitch
cash flows modelling does not include stresses for a timely
payment, resulting
in lower breakeven OC for a given rating.
Fitch will not revise breakeven OC levels for the rating of
programmes on
Negative Outlooks even if they could be rated based solely on
recovery uplift.
This is because the covered bond ratings and the basis for the
ratings may
change if the banks' IDRs are subsequently downgraded.
Of a total of 130 programmes publicly rated by Fitch on the
international rating
scale, 92 were eligible for an IDR uplift. Forty programmes had
an IDR uplift of
2, 29 had an IDR uplift of 1 and 23 had an IDR uplift of zero.
While this last
group were eligible for an IDR uplift due to their exemption
from bail-in, they
nevertheless did not fulfil the criteria for a positive uplift.
To provide greater transparency on all rating actions taken in
relation to the
criteria amendment, Fitch has published an excel file that
contains the IDR
uplift for each publicly rated programme. In this document
(which is available
by clicking on the link above), Fitch also discloses information
relevant to the
programmes' ratings, including the issuer's or reference
issuer's IDR as well as
its VR and Support Rating, the Discontinuity Cap, the covered
bond rating on a
PD basis, the covered bond rating and Rating Outlook.
The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement on the degree of
protection in the
event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent
the source of
covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover
pool. Most of the
IDR uplifts assigned incorporate Fitch's opinion on the relative
ease and
motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation. Other
factors taken
into account are the importance of covered bonds to the
financial markets in a
given jurisdiction and the extent of buffer offered by senior
unsecured debt.
The revision of Fitch's Covered Bonds Rating Criteria reflects
the beneficial
position for covered bonds under bank resolution frameworks,
most notably, the
BRRD, which was voted by the European Parliament on 15 April
2014 and by the
Council of the European Union on 6 May 2014. The BRRD exempts
regulated covered
bonds from bail-in in the event of bank resolution.
Contacts:
Carmen Munoz
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8408
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Helene Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9129
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (10 March
2014), is available
on www.fitchratings.com.
