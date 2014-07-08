(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 08 (Fitch) Recently released Mongolian
foreign-reserves data confirm that economic and financial
stability is under
pressure, says Fitch Ratings. Mongolia has largely failed to
build adequate
fiscal and external buffers against commodity price volatility
to which its
economy is becoming increasingly exposed. Exceptionally loose
fiscal and
monetary policy amid a challenging external environment is
exacerbating external
accounts which are already weak, and adding to financial risks.
Mongolian central bank data through to end-May 2014 show gross
foreign reserves
falling by 27% to USD1.6bn, from USD2.2bn at end-2013. As a
result, reserves now
provide only 1.8 months of external payment coverage, well below
the 'B' range
median of 3.2 months. It is also likely that the headline figure
is being
bolstered by foreign drawings under swap arrangements with other
central banks.
According to the Bank of Mongolia's latest statistical bulletin,
"foreign
liabilities" stood at USD960m, which suggests that net reserves
could be as low
as USD540m.
The Bank of Mongolia announced on 7 July that it has agreed with
the People's
Bank of China to extend its CNY10bn (USD1.6bn) swap facility for
a further three
years, and that discussions are in progress for a possible
doubling of the
arrangement. The renminbi swap is a meaningful source of
external liquidity
support - even though the renminbi is not a convertible currency
- because
Mongolia sources about 30% of its imports from China. However,
the swap offers
only short-term liquidity support, and does not address the
underlying drivers
of deterioration in Mongolia's economic performance and credit
profile.
Economic policy has been highly expansionary since key commodity
export prices
begun to fall amid a general slowdown in China. The World Bank
estimates the
public sector deficit to have come in at 10.9% of GDP in 2013
owing to
off-budget spending, despite a Fiscal Stability Law which is
supposed to limit
deficits to 2% of GDP. Monetary policy has also been extremely
loose, with the
Bank of Mongolia cutting its policy rate by 275bp since end-2012
while
increasing funding to the banking system by MNT3trn (17% of
GDP).
Weakening external accounts combined with expansionary monetary
and fiscal
policy have fed through to the Mongolian currency, which has
depreciated by
10.1% against the US dollar year-to-date, following a 17.6%
decline in 2013.
The result is that macroeconomic performance continues to
deteriorate with
rising inflation and slowing growth, despite the extensive
stimulus. A
significant challenge for raising economic activity (and
improving external
finances) is the slowdown in foreign direct investment (FDI)
since the end of
construction for the first phase of the multi-billion dollar Oyu
Tolgoi copper
mine. FDI inflows have fallen by 64% yoy in the first five
months of 2014,
contributing to the elimination of the capital/financial account
surplus of the
balance of payments. The beginning of the second phase of
construction at Oyu
Tolgoi is likely to provide a significant boost to
foreign-capital inflows and
broader economic activity. However, Fitch feels that ongoing
disputes between
the government and the mine's developers could push an agreement
pushed back
into 2015.
This, combined with the weakening currency, will put additional
pressure on both
the sovereign and other domestic borrowers which have relied
heavily on
foreign-currency lending. The aggregate NPL rate fell to 5.1% in
May, from 5.3%
at end-2013, while total NPL growth came to 95% yoy. This
indicates that
pressures remain on the financial system, a full year after the
failure of the
country's then-fifth-biggest lender, Savings Bank, in July 2013.
