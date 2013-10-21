(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the
Mongolian government's credit stimulus adds pressure on banks' margins, capital,
and asset quality. However, state involvement remains important to maintain
confidence in the banking sector, including banks depending on the government
for liquidity and currency risk mitigation.
Fitch believes that the government's MNT2trn (about USD1.2bn) loan programme and
resultant margin pressure could remain in place until the government attains
sustainably low inflation through higher interest rates or tighter fiscal
policies. Steady access to equity is an important rating driver for the rated
banks, as lending directed to strategic sectors under the loan programme could
be more susceptible to deterioration and the programme's preferential lending
rates insufficient to cover resulting loan losses. While there are plans to
securitise banks' mortgages in Q413 to create capacity for continuous growth, it
remains unclear to what extent this benefits liquidity and capital.
Foreign-currency (FC) risk remains the main pressure point for banks' asset
quality and liquidity. The Mongolian tughrik's high volatility can quickly lead
to large currency mismatches, which banks manage through a swap facility with
the central bank. FC deposits increased rapidly following the tughrik's 24%
depreciation from end-2012 to September 2013. Liquidity remains tight despite
improving FC loan/deposit ratios given low levels of FC liquid assets and
cashflow sensitivity to FC borrower defaults.
The report, "Mongolian Banks: Growing Ties with the State - Credit Stimulus
Pressures Margins and Capital; Dollarisation Risk", is available at
www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mongolian Banks: Growing Ties with the State
here