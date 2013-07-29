(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 29
Last week's failure of Mongolia's fifth-largest lender, Savings Bank, highlights Mongolia's
deteriorating business environment and weaknesses in corporate governance and regulation of the
banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. Key pressure points are brisk loan growth on the
back of the government's subsidised loan scheme; currency depreciation; and
weaknesses in the construction and mining sectors. Domestic depositor confidence
in the banking system remains intact, and has so far prevented a systemic
crisis.
Savings Bank's failure highlights the mining and construction sectors as the
central pressure points for the banking system - given the slow mining
production and rapid decline in copper and property prices. Further depreciation
of the local currency is also likely to weaken banks' loan quality, as 30% of
total loans were in foreign currency at end-H113. The failure of Savings Bank is
also a reminder that collateral held against loans may be insufficient or
unenforceable.
We believe that much greater rigour is needed in implementing existing
related-party/concentration limits to maintain financial stability, as
Mongolia's volatile economy could suffer from rapid credit deterioration.
Savings Bank's failure was caused mainly by its association with the insolvent
Just Group, its ultimate parent. The bank's non-performing loans exceeded its
capital by more than two times, which would be a striking breach of the 20%
limit if all were to related parties.
System-wide liquidity is under pressure from strong loan growth and falling
confidence on the part of international investors. We expect Savings Bank's
creditors to suffer no losses, and domestic deposits to remain stable following
the takeover of Savings Bank's healthy assets and liabilities by state-owned
State Bank.
Mongolia has a macro-prudential risk indicator of 'MPI3', reflecting a high risk
of systemic stress from rapid credit growth, strong asset-price growth, and
appreciation of the real effective exchange rate.
