BRIEF-Alarko Holding proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira/shr net FY dividend
* Proposes to pay 0.2636984 lira ($0.0705) net dividend per share for FY 2016
MILAN, March 18 Rating agency Fitch lowered its outlook on the ratings of Italy's troubled lender Monte dei Paschi to "negative" from "stable", the bank said on Monday.
The move followed the downgrade by one notch of Italy's sovereign rating to BBB-plus, with negative outlook.
Fitch confirmed Monte dei Paschi's long- and short-term ratings at BBB/F3, the bank said in a statement.
At the end of February, Monte dei Paschi received a controversial four billion euro state bailout it needs to boost its capital base.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* To acquire Xanadú shopping centre in Madrid, Spain for a total cash consideration of 530 mln euros
* China Investment Corporation subscribed to roughly 10 percent of a $1 billion funding round disclosed by Airbnb - Sky News Source text - http://bit.ly/2mrAiVW (Bengaluru Newsroom)