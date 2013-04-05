(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 05 (Fitch) U.S. banking regulators have taken action on a number of highly visible violations of the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), anti-money laundering (AML) laws, and the USA PATRIOT Act (Patriot Act) over the last few months, which points to the growing costs of BSA/AML compliance and increasing risks of potentially material fines, according to Fitch. The BSA is the key piece of legislation in the U.S. governing banks' potential involvement with customers engaged in money-laundering activities. The law requires financial institutions to assist federal agencies in the detection and prevention of money laundering. The Fed, along with the OCC and FDIC, has recently increased the visibility of regulatory actions against banks in connection with enforcement of the BSA. These actions have not been confined to the largest banks, but a series of actions related to multinational institutions have received considerable public attention, and banks have been more forthcoming in identifying AML compliance costs as an issue in their filings. Citigroup, which must comply with a Fed consent order on AML procedures issued in March, has noted that its extensive activities in emerging markets expose it to greater AML scrutiny by U.S. agencies, driving a need for big investments in compliance infrastructure. The Fed noted in its consent order that the Citigroup holding company lacked sufficient internal controls to ensure compliance with AML regulations. The real costs of AML and BSA compliance for U.S. and foreign banks are becoming clearer in the wake of fines levied against HSBC ($1.9 billion) and Standard Chartered ($667 million) in recent months. Neither Citi nor JPM have as yet been fined in connection with AML compliance shortcomings. In HSBC's case, the bank was penalized approximately two years after the issuance of the OCC's cease and desist order. In addition to these fines, ongoing compliance costs will stem from investments in procedures, staff, and infrastructure; reporting requirements; facilitation of regulatory on-site monitoring; and compliance with remediation programs. HSBC indicated that its U.S. compliance costs rose significantly last year. Management has noted that the biggest driver of the change has been the bank's investment in AML/BSA compliance infrastructure, along with actions to address the regulatory consent orders relating to foreclosure activities. Citi and JPM also highlighted required AML compliance investments as a likely driver of higher costs in 2013. In addition to the banking regulators, Congress has taken a leading role in identifying potential AML compliance lapses. This was evident in the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations' hearing on money laundering, drugs, and terrorist financing in 3Q12. We expect a continuation of congressional involvement in the medium term. For customers of affected banks, tougher AML scrutiny will likely lead to longer transaction times, increased documentation requirements, and potentially higher fees. After 9/11, regulatory agencies have scrutinized possible AML activity among midsized banks with sizable overseas customer bases (e.g. Miami-based banks serving Latin American customers), and additional regulatory compliance may drive operating costs higher. It is conceivable that the increased costs of doing business with international customers could push some banks out of certain global businesses. Outside the U.S., Swiss private banks in particular are feeling the pressure from AML/BSA regulation. For these companies, the benefits of dealing with U.S. customers are increasingly outweighed by the costs. The recent case of Wegelin & Co. Privatbankiers illustrates this most prominently, having culminated in the bank's closure after it pleaded guilty to helping U.S. citizens evade paying taxes and $74 million in fines and restitutions. AML/BSA compliance costs are significant but have been manageable to date for large banks such as HSBC, Citi, and JPM. Compliance costs are larger on a size-adjusted basis and potentially material for some smaller banks on a credit quality perspective. We expect that these and the growing burden of regulatory costs, such as the Dodd-Frank Act and Basel III, will continue to weigh on overall bank profitability over the near-to-medium term Contact: Sarim Khan Associate Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-5459 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 312 368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530-1655 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 