(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) The potential for increased equity
valuation multiples
and better access to retail investors could lead alternative
asset managers
(AAMs) to look for more opportunities to acquire their
traditional manager
counterparts, according to Fitch Ratings. At the same time,
traditional managers
are likely to see broader alternative product offerings and
asset
diversification as worthy objectives, driving an increasing
focus on the
blending of alternative and traditional investment platforms.
The largest publicly traded traditional managers, including
BlackRock, Franklin
Resources, and Invesco, continue to trade at higher P/E
multiples than the
largest publicly traded AAMs such as Blackstone, Carlyle and
KKR, suggesting
that equity valuation considerations may sway AAMs to become
more acquisitive in
the traditional asset management space. Fortress's acquisition
of Logan Circle
Partners, a traditional fixed-income manager, in 2010 is one of
the notable
examples.
In addition, AAMs could undertake acquisitions of traditional
managers as a way
to quickly gain access to large scale distribution to retail
investors, an area
which has become a critical focus for growth, given the
continuing shift in
retirement plans to defined contribution from defined benefit.
However, we believe that the move by alternative managers to
access retail
investors comes with material reputational risk. The
sophistication of retail
investors varies widely. Complicated fund terms, high fees
and/or
underperformance could therefore draw regulatory scrutiny and
potentially hurt
firms' ability to raise capital. In addition, fees based on net
asset value
(NAV) rather than committed capital could lead to revenue
pressure and more
volatility.
For their part, traditional asset managers see product
expansion, asset
diversification and access to institutional investors with
long-dated
liabilities as factors supporting a move into the alternative
space. Higher base
management and incentive/performance fees are also attractive
considerations for
traditional managers. BlackRock's acquisition of Swiss Re
Private Equity
Partners, a fund of PE funds, in 2012, and MGPA, a real estate
PE advisor, in
2013, and Franklin's 2012 acquisition of a majority stake in K2
Advisors, a fund
of hedge funds reflect these trends.
Still, more blending of asset manager platforms is not without
risk. Beyond the
regulatory and revenue risks faced by AAMs, traditional managers
could see
greater balance sheet usage resulting from co-investments and
seed capital. They
could also face new regulatory hurdles, particularly given the
need to manage
liquid alternative products. Lastly, there may be distinct
cultural differences
between the traditional and alternative asset management firms,
which would need
to be carefully managed to ensure a smooth integration of one
platform into
another.
Contact:
Mohak Rao, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0559
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9121
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.