BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects margins for some London market insurance classes to come under pressure through 2014. This includes excess and surplus lines, which have seen increased competition from (re)insurers looking to diversify their underwriting portfolios away from less profitable insurance classes.
Fitch expects combined ratios of the London market insurers to remain below 90% in 2014 in the absence of major catastrophic losses. Results reported for 2013 showed that the majority of the London market's specialist business lines continued to yield strong technical results, with average combined ratios remaining well below 100% over a five-year period, with the exception of motor lines.
The 'UK Non-Life: London Market Comment Dashboard' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Non-Life: London Market Comment
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.