(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings highlights the increasing importance of more efficient diversification in European multi-asset funds. The objective is to counter re-correlation and re-pricing risks in an environment where central banks are driving market sentiment and asset class valuations. Funds increasingly seek to incorporate micro considerations into asset allocation in markets characterised by high valuations and event risk, and lower risk premia. A key challenge facing multi-asset funds is how to prepare for and respond to the potential for asset-class re-correlations and equity or HY sell-offs when monetary policies globally are eventually tightened. The challenge remains to incorporate diversifying assets and strategies into asset allocation funds. Investing in funds or alternative asset classes, implementing non-directional, unconstrained, or stock-picking strategies is a popular option. Option-based strategies have been increasingly employed to smooth return profiles and limit drawdowns, but their cost has been a drag on performance so far in 2014. Although market volatility has continued to be low, multi-asset portfolio managers (PMs) have been able to perform in 2014 by allocating between countries to capture policy divergence, and by adding tactical exposures, such as by capturing the emerging markets rebound from March 2014. As a whole, multi-asset funds have underperformed indices due to an overall underweight position in fixed income and duration. For the same reason, risk parity funds have outperformed traditional multi-asset funds. Performance disparity among European multi-asset funds has been low in the year to date due to the strong fixed income performance relative to equities. Fund flows in 2014 have been evenly split between conservative, balanced and flexible funds, with aggressive funds (i.e. 65% equity exposure) remaining out of favour with investors.