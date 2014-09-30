(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Private local banks and investors are expected to assume larger roles in financing Brazil's growing infrastructure needs as government-sponsored lending sources may face limitations under any newly elected government, according to Fitch Ratings. Higher exposure to infrastructure poses manageable risks to Brazil's private banks, so long as special attention is paid to individual project/sponsor concentrations, industry exposure and monitoring of the evolution of projects. The shift toward more private bank and capital markets financing comes as Brazil's government-sponsored Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) reduces the speed of financing infrastructure projects. BNDES has long been a key competitor to Brazil's private banks, which have not been able to compete with BNDES's below-market rates for infrastructure projects. Tackling government spending is expected to be a key agenda item for new leaders following Brazil's elections. We believe that a scenario of lower government expenditures could eventually lead BNDES to expand its infrastructure credit at a slower pace in the long term. Market estimates for infrastructure funding needs over the next three to four years are vast, reaching upwards of BRL 1 trillion, primarily in energy, telecommunications, railways and roads. In addition, BNDES's low returns - due to its development role - and consequent tighter capitalization levels (notably measured by Fitch's Core Capital of 12.1%, as of June 2014) indicate a more contained credit appetite over the medium to long term. Among the challenges facing private banks as they assume a larger role in infrastructure financing is achieving a longer term funding mix. Fitch believes that supplementing project funding with domestic capital market issuances would be more favorable for bank credit quality. This would lead to lower on-balance sheet concentrations of infrastructure-related loans as, over the medium-term, these transactions may be structured to attract market participants such as pension funds and asset managers. Private banks may also seek cross-border funding to support long term infrastructure financing. Bilateral loans from development agencies and multilateral funds are other funding alternatives. The impediment so far has been heavy hedging costs, particularly for the long tenors associated with infrastructure projects, a barrier that is not expect to be resolved in the short to medium term. For many of Brazil's private banks, infrastructure financing exposure has typically represented about 12%-17% of the total loan portfolio. However, little of the exposure has been direct lending, rather in the form of letters of credit, guarantees, and bridge-loans that are ultimately taken out by BNDES. Claudio Gallina Director Financial Institutions +55 21 4504 2216 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Eduardo Ribas Director Financial Institutions +55-11-4504-2213 Bernardo Costa Senior Director Global Infrastructure & Project Finance +55-11-4504-2607 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.